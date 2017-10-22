Todd Chrisley Goes On Instagram Spree With Adorable Photos Of Granddaughter Chloe

It looks like Todd Chrisley had an adorable granddaughter/grandfather date today, as the reality TV star documented his time with Chloe Chrisley today on Instagram.

The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch posted three photos of his granddaughter, Chloe, eating lunch and dessert on their date. It appeared that Todd wanted to make a joke of her different mood stages throughout their meal.

Chloe is eating a slice of pizza in the first photo, and looks slightly confused. Todd captioned that she was remembering a cookie that she forgot to eat. In the next photo, she gets a cookie, and devours it in the third. By the time she gets her treat, there is nothing but joy on Chloe’s face.

It’s the first time Chloe has appeared on Papa Chrisley’s page since October 1, where he explained that she and his son, Grayson Chrisley, were the heart of the family.

Chloe is the daughter of Todd’s estranged son, Kyle Chrisley. In 2012, Kyle had his daughter with Angela Johnson and he appeared in the show’s first season.

People reports that Kyle was caught having an affair with a married woman, and then began doing charity work in Asia, as directed by Todd. Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, now have custody of Chloe.

Todd was forced to remove Chloe from Chrisley Knows Best after Kyle threatened to sue the network. Kyle would only allow Chloe to be on the show if he was going to reap some of the monetary benefits. The family decided to remove Chloe, with Todd claiming he wouldn’t “pay Kyle a penny.”

Kyle isn’t the only Chrisley child that’s estranged from the family. Lindsie Chrisley quit the reality program back in June, and Radar Online reports she’s starting a podcast with Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry.

Todd and Julie love Chloe with all their hearts, and she is a perfect fit in their family. You can see all the adorable moments between the Chrisley family and Chloe on Todd’s Instagram page.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on the USA Network. Todd’s talk show, According to Chrisley, airs immediately after at 10:30 p.m. EST.

