Girlfriend Reveals Boyfriend’s Penis ‘Snapped’ During Sex: While Not Common, Penile Fractures Do Occur

Megan Barker, 23, and her model boyfriend, Adam Francis, 24, were in the throes of passion in the bedroom when they heard a sound that Barker describes as a “loud rip.” Francis then let out a blood-curdling howl while at the same time grabbing his groin area. What followed next was a nightmare for him, one of excruciating pain.

Barker said that there was blood everywhere to the point that the bedroom looked like a crime scene, according to the Mirror. What happened in that bedroom, while rare, has happened before and there is a certain sexual position that puts a man at risk for fracturing his penis more than others, according to recent research.

Francis and Barker had just moved into a new position when this horrific injury occurred. As Barker put it, her “boyfriend’s penis broke.” According to Men’s Health, a penile fracture is “no myth” and it can really happen and it does really happen. It occurs “when the erect penis sustains some kind of force.”

Barker and Francis met in 2013 and say they enjoy an “extremely healthy sex life,” according to the Mirror. When they heard that snap and saw all the blood, Francis got up and attempted to make it to the bathroom with the thought of getting some water. The excruciating pain caused him to collapse and he hit his head on the sink.

Barker called 999, which is the U.K.’s version of 911, but she was too embarrassed to tell the first responders what really happened and told them that he ran into a door. Francis endured the pain of his fractured penis as he spent three months in agony after this 2015 ordeal. The doctors originally thought he may need surgery, but he healed without the surgery. He was lucky as men often do need surgery to repair this damage.

According to The Sun, this couple, who are from Guildford, England, were having sex when Francis positioned himself behind Barker. At one point she arched her back and that is when they heard the “snap.”

This is the position that researchers in Brazil claim is the most frequent position couples are in when a penile fracture occurs. Additionally, the Mirror reports that men in their 20s and 30s are “more susceptible” to this type of injury, according to a paper published in the International Journal of Impotence Research.

It is this age group that experiences the majority of penile fractures because this is when men are usually at their fittest. They usually experience firmer erections at this age as well. The injury is somewhat rare, with only 18 penile fractures treated in the U.K. last year, according to the Mirror.

However, according to Men’s Health, an older Brazilian study points to a different No. 1 cause of penile fractures; the study indicates that more than half of the penile fractures occur while the woman is on top. One slip and too much pressure can cause a penile fracture, according to the lead author of this research report, Leonardo Reis, MD, PhD.

There are tubes inside the penis that support an erection and the penis fracture occurs with those tubes. The first telling sign is a “cracking” or “popping sound,” according to Men’s Health. This is usually followed by excruciating pain, just as Barker described her boyfriend experienced. Today Francis is fine and the couple is back to enjoying a normal sex life. He did not suffer any long-term problems from this injury.

[Featured Image by Syda Productions/Shutterstock]