Tamar Braxton, Vincent Herbert Selling Calabasas Mansion, Rumors Of Financial Struggles Persist

Tamar Braxton and husband Vince Herbert have placed their Calabasas mansion on the market amid persistent rumors they are experiencing financial struggles.

The Grio reports the Hollywood couple is offering up their home for a cool $15 million, after being hit with multiple default notices.

The two are reported to have paid a shade over $10 million for the seven-bedroom, nine-full-and-two-half-bathroom abode they purchased four years ago. The home features a pool, recording studio, gym, home theater, and spa. It also comes with a parking garage that can hold up to 12 vehicles.

The sale comes just weeks after Herbert was ordered to pay back a $3.7 million advance he received from Sony Music back in 2013 for bringing new talent to the label.

TMZ has reported the court ordered Herbert to fork over the money in a default judgment after he failed to appear for the proceedings.

Clauses in the deal called for Sony to at least partially be paid back through payments Herbert was owed by Interscope Records for other work. The suit alleged that Herbert breached the Sony arrangement when he started intercepting the Interscope payments in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Grammy-nominated Braxton, who is managed by her husband, recently hinted that her Bluebird of Happiness album may be her last.

During a recent Entertainment Tonight interview, Braxton insisted she is ready to walk away from it all in order to devote more time to her long-troubled marriage.

“There are a lot of things that I want to do, and a lot of things that are in the works,” she said. “There’s a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that.”

Braxton and Herbert were married in 2008 and five years later welcomed son Logan to the mix.

The two have also starred together on WEtv’s Braxton Family Values, and later on the spin-off series, Tamar and Vince.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]