Amber Heard And Jason Momoa Announce ‘Aquaman’ Has Wrapped In Fun Instagram Posts

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard took to Instagram to announce to fans that Aquaman has wrapped after 114 days.

The DC film stars Momoa as Aquaman (Arthur Curry) and Heard as his wife, Mera. Both actors will appear in November’s Justice League.

Momoa praised Heard’s performance in his touching Instagram photo where the pair are seen sharing a bottle of wine. Momoa claimed he and his onscreen wife “went through some heavy sh*t,” and went on to say how proud he was of her. Momoa also gave love to Australia, where most of the movie was shot.

Heard returned the compliments by saying it was an “amazing 7 months.” The duo definitely seemed to be enjoying their time at the wrap party.

Filming on Aquaman took place on the Gold Coast of Queensland, Australia, according to ComingSoon. Footage was also shot in Newfoundland, Sicily, Tunisia, and at Village Roadshow Studios. The film began shooting this past May.

Aquaman‘s director, James Wan, also took to social media to announce the film’s wrap. Wan is known for his movies such as The Conjuring, Furious 7, Saw, and Insidious. Aquaman will be Wan’s second film that is not classified as a scary movie or horror flick.

Team momoa wrapping it up @markplatzerl @neilalien67 @realdealmada @getyourdailyserve has been taking care of me since day 1 on Aquaman. It's a steady diet of sashimi poke sardines and eggs. And @guinnessus But not today. My favourite spaghetti bolognese and vino #sprinklesomehawaiianonit aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 21, 2017 at 3:00am PDT

Aquaman also stars Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, and Patrick Wilson as the film’s villain, Orm (a.k.a. Ocean Master).

Arthur is the half-human son of Queen Atlanna and half-brother of Orm. According to ScreenRant, Arthur is her first born but she must leave him with his father, Thomas Curry, on land. When she returned to Atlantis, she had Orm with another man.

Happy official wrap, aqua hubby!!! Loved working with you @prideofgypsies Amazing 7 months. Will miss all the laughs and madness you bring…. A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Oct 20, 2017 at 11:49pm PDT

Aquaman has always been known by DC comic fans as the King of Atlantis. However, ComicBook notes that Arthur Curry will not be king in Justice League or Aquaman. When speaking with SFX Magazine, Momoa dropped the huge spoiler that Aquaman is more of an origin story and will have a huge arc for Arthur.

Fans can catch Momoa and Heard in Justice League alongside Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher on November 17.

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21, 2018.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]