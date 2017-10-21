Apple Is Rumored To Cut iPhone X Price By Developing Two Models In 2018

Apple’s iPhone X was both applauded and criticized when it was first unveiled at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, in September. It was greatly denounced on social media because of its features that came in late, as compared to Samsung and other android devices. The iPhone X was also introduced with a price tag starting at $999; a move that will make carriers engage in a price war over subscribers interested in buying the much awaited 10-year anniversary phone.

However, a report from a Chinese-based news website might suggest that Apple is working on making 2018 iPhone X models cheaper. According to Economic Daily, the tech giant is making two new successors of the iPhone X next year, which will include a high-end and a low-end model. Furthermore, it is rumored to be called Lisbon and Hangzhou, respectively, in a move to target Chinese buyers who are looking for affordable devices.

Although it was not discussed in the report, the 2018 models are speculated to include most or all of the features of the current iPhone X, such as camera quality, a Super Retina OLED screen, and Face ID. Moreover, a Japanese site called Macotakara assumes that it is possible to decrease the iPhone’s price up to 10,000 yen or $90 USD, which is on par with its previous rebates for the past iPhone models.

As time goes by, the improvement in the manufacturing of Apple’s models might lead to cheaper mass production of iPhone X. Apple is also partnering with different tech companies in a move to further reduce its cost. According to BGR, Apple is working with JDI Display, LG Electronics, and other companies that can create OLED screens since Samsung cannot accommodate to build the screens for all the iPhone models each year. Apple is currently working with JDI Display with the possibility of installing Full Active screens that could replace the current OLED screen, while still retaining its features.

There are still no official statements coming from Apple as to whether the rumors are true or not. It is yet to be confirmed and should be taken with a grain of salt.

[Featured Image by Ken Ishii/Getty Images]