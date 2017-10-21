Prison Staff Mocked And Laughed At Inmate Who Suffered A 91-Hour Erection

An ex-inmate from the Pittsburg County Jail has filed a lawsuit over claims that prison staff did not get him medical attention he needed after suffering from a 91-hour erection. The man claims the staff mocked and laughed at him instead.

Dustin Lance is seeking $5 million over the incident which happened last year. The Tulsa World states Lance suffered permanent injury from the erection after the jail’s employees denied him medical care.

Lance filed a petition on Wednesday in the Pittsburg County District Court and described having an “unbearable pain” that was ignored by jail personnel. On December 15 last year, Lance took a pill from a fellow inmate. He began complaining to the prison guards about his pain the next morning.

Instead of getting Lance medical attention, the guards and staff reportedly mocked him and laughed at his “situation.”

It was 91 hours (five hours short of four days) before prison guards took his cries seriously. Lance was finally transported out of jail on December 19 to receive care. When he arrived at McAlester Regional Hospital, doctors confirmed they couldn’t treat his condition. It was suggested he seek immediate attention at a urologist in Tulsa.

According to the lawsuit, Lance was then transported back to the jail and was released on his own recognizance.

Lance had been arrested for burglary and possession of controlled dangerous substances. His felony case was later dismissed, and Lance only received a misdemeanor charge of breaking and entering.

As if the case wasn’t bizarre enough, a motion was filed on Tuesday that sought to dismiss the lawsuit because the person who filed it was dead. Lance is still very much alive, so someone has some explaining to do.

Jon Williford was the lawyer who filed the lawsuit for Lance, and explained that he was not dead. He wrote an e-mail to the Tulsa World and “attributed the reference to his client’s demise to a ‘scrivener’s error.'”

The case has many loopholes which are still being filled in. There is no confirmation on which brand of pill Lance took, what exactly his permanent injury was, and why he was listed as being deceased.

Defendants in the case include the Pittsburg County Sheriff, three deputies, and a nurse. The case is still pending in Pittsburg County District Court.

