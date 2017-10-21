After Jason Hoppy was arrested and charged with harassing and stalking Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel, a plea deal has been struck. In the past, Jason Hoppy has rejected two other plea deals, but the date for a trial was getting closer, and so with legal advice, Hoppy finally agreed. Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy split in 2012, and according to Bethenny, Hoppy has launched a campaign of harassment and stalking that had her fearing for her safety and the safety of their 7-year-old daughter, Bryn.

It was hard to imagine that Jason Hoppy would ever take a plea deal in his battle with Bethenny Frankel, which was an undercurrent to the last season of Real Housewives of New York. During the previous visit in front of the judge with Bethenny Frankel, Jason Hoppy, through his lawyer, was still asking the judge to dismiss all of the charges, ranging from harassment to stalking lodged against Jason Hoppy.

In fact, the judge added two more charges after reading “creepy” emails and texts and an event at Bryn’s school where Jason Hoppy yelled “I will destroy you!” in front of witnesses. The judge admitted that the tone of the correspondence from Jason Hoppy to Bethenny Frankel was threatening.

“We could have a much different relationship but you’re unwilling to shut your mouth about me and my daughter [a]nd refuse to cooperate. Ball[‘]s in your court to change it. I’m happy to meet for to discuss. And you know you’re the problem. But if not I wil[l] proceed as I see fit.”

At this time, all that is known about Jason Hoppy’s plea deal is that for the next six months, he must have no contact with Bethenny Frankel. Jason Hoppy and Bethenny Frankel split in 2012, and their divorce was finalized in 2016, which seems to be when the threatening texts and stalking started.

Bethenny Frankel already had a restraining order in place when Jason Hoppy showed up at their daughter’s school to threaten Frankel. As a result, Jason Hoppy was arrested.

Jason Hoppy took the plea just in time, as the stalking trial was set for Monday. Despite taking the plea deal, Jason Hoppy continued to profess his innocence through his lawyer, Robert C. Gottlieb. Up until Hoppy agreed to the plea, he said he was planning to go to court and fight the charges.

“There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions. His only concern is his daughter and intends to vigorously fight these false charges. We fully intend to do our talking in the courtroom.”

Bethenny Frankel claims that in a short period of time, she received 160 menacing texts from Jason Hoppy, and she was concerned for her safety.

Frankel was prepared to appear in a New York court on Monday, but lately, the Real Housewives star was working hard to raise money for Puerto Rico after the hurricane. At this time, Frankel has raised a million dollars to help the people of Puerto Rico.

Why do you think Jason Hoppy finally took the plea deal in his stalking case concerning Real Housewives Bethenny Frankel?

