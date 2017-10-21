‘This Is Us’: See Toby’s Reaction To Kate’s Pregnancy

This Is Us fans were in for yet another shocker at the end of last week’s episode when Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) revealed a baby bombshell during a visit to her doctor. Kate’s poppy seed was now the size of a lentil and fans were blindsided with the character’s unexpected baby news.

While fans got the news that Kate is six weeks pregnant, her fiance Toby (Chris Sullivan) was still in the dark—until now. The promo for the upcoming This Is Us Episode 5, “Brothers,” kicks off with Kate telling Toby he’s going to be a daddy. The usually vocal Toby seems at a loss for words as he drops his jaw and asks her, “Excuse me?” You can see Kate giving Toby their baby news in the video at the end of this article.

While we’ll have to wait to see how Toby handles the rest of Kate’s pregnancy once he gets over the initial shock of the news, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us star Chris Sullivan said he is happy for his character.

“I was excited for the two of them,” the This Is Us star said. “I think they’ll make good parents.”

As for why he thinks Kate didn’t tell Toby about the pregnancy, Sullivan said in the This Is Us couple’s situation, “it could be any number of reasons,” including the fact that Kate’s pregnancy is considered high risk due to her age and her weight.

“The state of their relationship, they’re not married yet, pregnancy is a delicate thing,” the This Is Us star said. “The couples I know wait until the first trimester’s over sometimes because there are a lot of things that can happen. Kate has a history of not wanting to get her hopes up for things.”

Sullivan also teased that he thinks Toby is a pretty positive person, so he imagines he will have an upbeat reaction to his impending fatherhood.

Of course, the expected baby news could throw a wrench in the This Is Us couple’s plans for a wedding. While Toby and Kate agreed to take things slow, that has all changed with a baby on board.

While Chris Sullivan is taking his character’s new storyline in stride, This Is Us executive producer and co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker told Glamour that Chrissy Metz was shocked by her character’s pregnancy. Probably not as shocked as fans were, though!

Take a look at the This Is Us promo for the episode “Brothers” below.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

[Featured Image by Ron Batzdorff/NBC]