Poll: Donald Trump’s Approval Dips To Near Record Low In New Gallup Poll

A new Gallup poll finds President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dangerously dipped to an all-time low.

According to Newsweek, Trump’s approval now stands at just 35 percent, one point higher than his all-time low in the poll and three points down from where he stood in the same poll just a week ago.

At the same time, pollsters found Trump’s disapproval rating has climbed to a near record-high of 60 percent.

Trump doesn’t fare much better in a FiveThirtyEight aggregate of public polls, which peg his approval at just 37.8 percent. His disapproval rating in that poll stands at a staggering 56 percent.

Newsweek ads FiveThirtyEight concludes Trump’s putrid numbers make him the most unpopular president in recent history at this early juncture of their administration, with the closest to him being fellow Republican Gerald Ford at 38.4 percent.

The last few days for Trump have been filled with him sparring with critics over his dealings with gold star military families. Trump has been widely criticized over reports he told the widow of a fallen soldier he “knew what he signed up for.”

Meanwhile, another national poll found most Americans think Trump has the country moving in the wrong direction.

CNN reported 53 percent of the country now has a less than glowing assessment of how things are going under Trump, down seven points from when the poll was last taken just two months ago.

Pollsters also found Trump’s overall approval rating remains at just 37 percent, with well over half of all the 1,010 respondents polled, or 57 percent, disapproving of his job performance in the Oval Office.

Trump’s faltering numbers come at a critical time for his administration, which is currently pushing for congressional action on taxes and health care.

In the CNN poll, researchers also highlighted that just 38 percent of respondents now have faith Trump’s policies “will bring about positive change and move the country in the right direction,” as opposed to 57 percent who think otherwise.

Trump’s overall approval on his handling of the flood of recent hurricanes has also fallen by 20 points since last month’s high approval of 64 percent.

Most of the dip can be attributed to criticisms leveled against the administration for its handling of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Weeks after the hurricane first hit, more than 80 percent of residents still remain without power and chaos continues to reign across the country.

