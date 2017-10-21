Scarlett Johansson Brings Together Marvel Family For A Fundraiser To Benefit Puerto Rico

In an effort to help the people of Puerto Rico, following the devastation of Hurricane Maria in September, many celebrities have banded together in order to help raise money for the island and its people. One of the latest stars to step up in an effort to organize a fundraiser for the victims of the hurricane is Scarlett Johansson, who is bringing together other members of her Marvel family in order to benefit the relief efforts.

Refinery 29 reported that in a press release on October 20, the actress announced that she is organizing a reading of the classic play Our Town by Thornton Wilder, which will be read by herself and other Marvel stars. In her statement, Scarlett Johansson explained that many people are feeling both helpless and hopeless because of the struggle that Puerto Rico is facing following Hurricane Maria’s landfall and the resulting devastation.

The actress said that it is “a great privilege” for her to help the people of the island in any way that she can. Scarlett Johansson also said that she hopes that along with her Marvel costars they will be able to “provide some relief to those that are struggling to access even the most basic of human needs,” following the disaster of the hurricane.

Scarlett Johansson and her fellow Avengers @RobertDowneyJr, @ChrisEvans, and @MarkRuffalo are set to star in a reading of Our Town benefitting Puerto Rico https://t.co/XMIZwcxe0i pic.twitter.com/ERK8BNQCSB — Playbill (@playbill) October 20, 2017

Johansson has called on Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Evans in order to help her with this special fundraiser. While the Marvel stars will be coming together in order to help the people of Puerto Rico, they need everyone’s help to make this happen. Scarlett Johansson asked everyone who can to help her and her costars “for a one-time-only extraordinary evening to raise lifesaving funds for a devastated community and to help celebrate the true meaning of community with this unique reading of a great American classic.”

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, RDJ, and Mark Ruffalo to perform at a benefit reading at Atlanta Fox Theater

https://t.co/2cHAnWYVAb… pic.twitter.com/IFdja71cTa — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) October 20, 2017

The fundraiser from Johansson and the other Marvel stars is set to be held on November 6 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. Tickets for the reading of Our Town will go on sale as of October 23, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The media outlet also reported that the reason that this particular location was chosen for Scarlett Johansson’s fundraiser is because Marvel has actually been filming in the city.

The Our Town reading is said to be open to the public, which means that anyone can purchase a ticket to see the actors taking part in this fundraiser for Puerto Rico. Besides Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr., it is likely that other big names will be in attendance in order to offer their support for the stars and the people of Puerto Rico.

[Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images]