‘RHOC’ Lauri Peterson’s Son Josh Waring Attempted Murder Charges Dropped Then Re-filed

Former Real Housewives Of Orange County star Lauri Peterson’s son Josh Waring is going through some intense legal drama. The OC Register reported that the attempted murder charges against Waring were dropped on Friday. That would have been good news for Waring and his mom, but the charges were immediately re-filed. The charges were re-filed because the judge ruled that Waring’s right to a speedy preliminary hearing had not been respected.

So, Waring will once again face three counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors claim that Lauri Peterson’s son opened fire on two people in Costa Mesa, California, and lead police on a high-speed chase, which caused a traffic accident. He wounded one man, but two other people were standing nearby. So, two attempted murder charges were added. The two other individuals weren’t wounded. Josh pleaded not-guilty to the charges.

According to The OC Register, Josh’s public defender repeatedly tried to delay his preliminary hearing even though Waring disagreed with that course of action. The judge also rejected Josh’s requests to represent himself.

The court appointed a new lawyer for Waring and he moved to have the charges dropped because of a violation of civil rights. Prosecutors did not contest the move, but re-filed after the charges were dismissed.

Peterson’s 28-year-old son has a long rap sheet with most of his crimes being drug-related. Furthermore, the charges have been racking up while he’s been in custody. In November 2016, he was charged with felony possession of an alcoholic beverage in jail. The drink is called “pruno” and it’s made from the fermentation of fruit and bread among other ingredients.

According to Us Weekly, Waring’s estranged wife, Hannah filed for divorce while Josh was behind bars. She blamed irreconcilable differences for the split. Radar Online reported that Hannah claimed Josh’s drug and alcohol addiction was out of control and that she was afraid that her life could be in danger because of it. Court documents also revealed that Lauri Peterson has custody of their 4-year-old daughter, Kennedy.

Do you think that Lauri Peterson’s son will be convicted of his alleged crimes? Will he serve a long prison sentence? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]