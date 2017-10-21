‘Fixer Upper’ Final Season Gets A Premiere Date, Announces Two Celebrity Guests — Including A First Lady!

HGTV fans the world over are going to go into a collective state of mourning when Fixer Upper — the hit show starring husband-and-wife contractor/realtor team Chip and Joanna Gaines — begins its fifth and final season. It will truly be the end of an era for fans, who have learned to love shiplap and eggshell white thanks to the influence of this devoutly Christian couple.

And, according to Deadline, the final season of Fixer Upper will kick off on HGTV on Tuesday, November 21st, at 9:00 p.m. EST.

The final season will contain 19 one-hour episodes, which promise to be just as successful as previous seasons. Last season, the show drew more than 27.5 million viewers, making it the highest-rated show on the network — even going so far as to beat out former network darling Property Brothers and their various spin-off shows.

But whereas the Scott brothers — Drew and Jonathan Silver Scott — who created the Property Brothers and their spin-off shows have translated their HGTV success into mainstream success, Chip and Joanna Gaines have said that they are using their Fixer Upper success as a stepping stone to other, more private ventures, including their bed-and-breakfast and their Magnolia themed store.

And, despite the rumors that the couple is splitting up, the two seem more in love than ever before.

But don’t cry for Fixer Upper just yet, because according to Today.com, there will be two very special celebrity guests on the show: former football player — and Savannah Chrisley’s alleged beau — Tim Tebow, and former First Lady Laura Bush.

And while it isn’t clear what role these two will play on the final season, former First Daughter Jenna Bush Hager has previously said that her mother is such a huge fan of Fixer Upper that, when she found out the show was ending, she cried hysterically.

After a week long photoshoot for our cookbook, celebrating with some homemade mac n cheese & brownie pie feels right. #MagnoliaTableCookbook pic.twitter.com/x63zAiBGLt — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) September 23, 2017

In addition, Joanna Gaines shared a photo of herself with Mrs. Bush on her Instagram page, and said that she’d stopped by the store on Bosque to give her well wishes. According to Joanna, when she told her daughter, Emmie, about her encounter with the former First Lady, Emmie began telling people that her mom met “the Queen.”

[Featured Image by HGTV]