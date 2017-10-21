Pink-Kim Kardashian Feud: Singer Finally Reveals Why She Shaded Kim Over That Nude Selfie

The Pink vs. Kim Kardashian West feud is finally getting some ‘splaining from one of the “alpha females.” Pink spilled the beans about her Twitter quarrel with Kim over that infamous nude bathroom selfie. And according to People, Pink is not taking back her attack on Kim.

Pink, real name, Alecia Beth Moore, recently appeared as a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Based on the show’s format, during the “Plead The Fifth” segment, the person in the hot seat is asked three questions, of which they can choose to pass on one.

The WWHL host asked Pink a burning question that’s been on the minds of many fans. “When you tweeted women using their brains not their body for attention, were you trying to throw some shade at Kim Kardashian or was that people on Twitter jumping to conclusions?” Cohen asked. The “Just Like A Pill” singer got candid and revealed the mystery behind her yearlong feud (and growing) with Kim Kardashian.

Before revealing her response, perhaps, it’s proper to revisit that heated moment in March of last year. Then, Kim, who is comfortable showing off ample skin with fans on social media, upped the ante and posted a fully nude selfie. Although she used black bars to conceal her lady parts, the naked bathroom selfie didn’t leave much work for the imagination. As the saying goes, Kim Kardashian nearly broke the internet with her raunchy post.

Among the many social media detractors was the venerable actress Bette Midler, who expressed her dissatisfaction — in no uncertain terms — with Kim’s nude post.

“Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we’ve never seen, she’s gonna have to swallow the camera,” Midler tweeted.

Kim, as the idiom goes, clapped back to defend herself against Bette’s attack.

“Hey @BetteMidler I know it’s past your bedtime but if you’re still up and reading this send nudes,” she tweeted, ending with the “justkidding” hashtag.

Later, Kim laid into Bette with another tweet. “Hey @BetteMidler I really didn’t want to bring up how you sent me a gift a while back trying to be a fake friend then come at me #dejavu,” she wrote on her timeline.

Pink, in a rather wordy tweet, piled on by applauding Bette and other women in the world who “use their brains” and “not their bodies” to gain respect and make positive impacts in society.

In explaining the feud with Kim Kardashian, Pink said that she felt compelled to chime in after Kim attacked the respected actress. “Honestly, she went in one Bette Midler and if you go in on Bette Midler, you’re going to hear from me,” she said, adding, “Just don’t talk to Bette Midler about anything.”

Early in her career, Pink collaborated with Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, and Mya on their 2001 hit, “Lady Marmalade.” For the last question, Cohen probed Pink about a rumored dustup back in the day at a club where Christina supposedly took a swipe at her.

The “Missundaztood” singer said things got “physical” out of the blue. She said Christina threw a punch at her, but she thought it was rather funny and confusing.

“I was like, ‘What’s happening right now? What’s happening?'” Pink said.

“We were super young and super new at the whole thing. I think I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha. And I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal. We’re just very different.”

Pink recently released “Beautiful Trauma,” her seventh studio album.

Pink said her feud with Christina is behind them; they’ve recently buried the hatchet. On Pink’s feud with Kim Kardashian, not so much.

You can watch the complete segment below where Pink opens up about a plethora of things in her personal life.

