Watch Michigan Vs. Penn State 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & Football Game Odds

One of the biggest college football matchups fans will watch on Saturday is the Michigan vs. Penn State game live streaming online and on television. While the Michigan Wolverines were once highly-ranked in the top 25 polls, the mighty have fallen after an upset at the hands of the Michigan State Spartans. Meanwhile, this latest Penn State Nittany Lions squad has rolled to a 6-0 record with a 3-0 record in the conference. All of that has Penn State looking like title contenders. Can Michigan hand the No. 2 team their first loss of the season? Here are all the details for today’s matchup including odds, game time, television channels, and how to watch Michigan vs. Penn State live streaming online.

After their recent loss against rival Michigan State, the Wolverines bounced back last weekend against the Indiana Hoosiers. The final score was 27-20 in overtime, as Indiana put up a fight to the finish. Backup quarterback John O’Korn was 10-for-20 with just 58 passing yards while running back Karan Higdon provided the bulk of the offense. Higdon ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. Now, he and O’Korn will try to do their best to challenge a Penn State team at home that has yet to lose a game this season.

The Nittany Lions’ most recent win was yet another relatively easy win as they defeated Northwestern 31-7 on the road. Over their six games so far, Penn State has been outscoring their opponents by about 30 points a game. They currently rank first in the nation in defense, allowing just nine points on average per game. The team’s offense isn’t too bad either, ranking 15th overall in points for, and 22nd in the nation in passing yards (291.2 per game).

Quarterback Trace McSorley has thrown for 1,597 yards and 13 touchdowns with just four interceptions so far this season while running back Saquon Barkley has also helped quite a bit. Barkley’s tallied 649 yards and six touchdowns on 102 carries for the season thus far. Barkley’s also the team’s top receiver with 395 yards and two touchdowns on 39 receptions.

So who is predicted to beat the spread and win today’s game? Over at CBS Sports, the majority of their team of college football experts chose Michigan to keep things under the spread, but for the Nittany Lions to win it straight up. As of this report, the point spread for today’s game was at eight points in favor of Penn State, but CBS Sports was working with a spread of 9.5 points. The over/under points total is around 43.5 points for the complete game tonight.

Saturday night’s 2017 NCAA football game featuring the Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions starts at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Live television coverage of this game arrives on the ABC network and their affiliated stations around the nation. There is live streaming available through the ABC website or compatible apps, but only in about eight major cities in the United States, listed here.

Most cable and satellite subscribers should be able to see a live streaming feed via the WatchESPN website or mobile apps as this game is advertised for ESPN3. That also means SlingTV subscribers who have ESPN as part of their channel package can see a live feed as the game takes place.

New customers who want to try out SlingTV can check out the Sling.com website and sign up for a one-week free trial of the service. The Sling Blue channel package will give viewers ESPN, ESPN2, and many more TV channels for live streaming and on-demand content.

[Featured Image by Leon Halip/Getty Images]