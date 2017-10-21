‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Comings & Goings Scoop, Big Fire Rocks GC, Plus ‘Y&R’ Alum Goes To Jail

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of October 23 reveal some shocking casting news. For starters, Jensen Buchanan (Judge Elise Moxley) received her sentencing stemming from a 2016 DUI conviction. The soap vet will spend a year in prison and will have to pay steep fines. Since the head-on crash, Buchanan has entered substance abuse treatment. She apologized to the victim and his family, apologizing for his injuries.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Casey James Phillips will play an unnamed firefighter on Friday, November 3. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that November sweeps will involve a big blast of some kind. Let’s hope none of the Y&R regulars get hurt.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that a few of the newbies could find themselves out of a job. The buzz on social media is that Ryan Ashton (Zack) and Graham (Max Shippee) could be on their way out. The Y&R viewers didn’t seem to mind that Dina (Marla Adams) and the Genoa City sex ring storylines will end soon.

On Monday, October 23, Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) will mention Alice Johnson (Tamara Clatterbuck) to Sharon and Scott (Daniel Hall). The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Alice is still alive and could show up anytime. However, Paul cautioned Sharon (Sharon Case) not to get too excited about the tip as Alice was in bad shape.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Max Shippee and Marla Adams will return during the week of October 23 for more scenes. Apparently, Dina fights back and wants Graham to take her back to her kids. Keep watching Y&R to see how that turns out.

Ryan Ashton (Zack) returns to Young and the Restless on Monday, October 23. The spoilers state that there is trouble brewing with the sex ring and one of the girls shows up at The Underground. Zack seemed rattled by her appearance and orders his right-hand man, Leon (Renes Rivera) to take care of it. There’s trouble brewing for Zack as his sex ring business is about to blow up in his face.

Kate Linder’s (Esther) mother, Molly Wolbeck and Tracey E. Bregman’s (Lauren) mother, Susanne Lloyd will pop in as classy hotel guests on Thursday, October 26.

Mal Young takes control of Young and the Restless on Wednesday, October 25. The Y&R fans are excited to see what changes he will implement on the CBS soap opera.

