Seattle Seahawks Rumors: Several NFL Experts Pick New York Giants To Beat Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks rumors indicate that some NFL experts pick the defending NFC West champions to lose to the New York Giants in Week 7. Despite the Giants having only one win so far this season, a report by CBS Sports states that NFL analysts Will Brinson and Dave Richard feel that Eli Manning can lead his team to another victory. This is not an opinion shared by any of the NFL experts over at ESPN this week, as an updated report on the site indicates a unanimous prediction that the Seahawks are going to beat the Giants.

Taking a closer look at these Week 7 NFL predictions, Will Brinson has posted a 50-42 record this season and Dave Richard is just 44-48 with his 2017 picks. Those aren’t very good records when it comes to predicting games, suggesting that Richard may not know what he is doing from week-to-week. It’s possible that he is now sacrificing the chance to improve his own personal record for the opportunity to catch up to some of the other CBS Sports writers. The Vegas oddsmakers predict he will fail in that effort.

Addressing some of the other Seattle Seahawks rumors for Week 7, a report by ESPN points out how the offensive lines for both teams are going to face some challenges. The Seahawks will be without left guard Luke Joeckel, as he is recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery. This could make it even more difficult for the team to run block, creating a tougher situation for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and running backs Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls to deal with on offense.

Head coach Pete Carroll spoke with reporters about the process of working with a new combination of offensive linemen.

“Yeah, it’s really difficult because it’s the area of the game that needs to be so connected and that means the chemistry and the communications and the ability to talk to one another, identify in similar fashions so that you can play this game, is really a challenge.”

The Seahawks are currently listed as four-point favorites over the Giants on Sunday (October 22). Game time is 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS. The over/under for the game is quite low, with a predicted combined score of just 39.5 points. That would certainly be a low-scoring affair, so it could all depend on which Seahawks “team” shows up. Will it be the one that scored 46 points against the Indianapolis Colts or the one that scored only 12 points against the San Francisco 49ers? Seattle Seahawks rumors could definitely turn negative if the New York Giants figure out a way to win this game.

