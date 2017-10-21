‘Game Of Thrones’ Final Script Made Kit Harington Cry, ‘GoT’ End Is Near As Cast Films For Final Season

Kit Harington already knows the ending of Game of Thrones and he confessed he got emotional while reading the final script of the hit HBO TV series. The actor also revealed that the script reading took place only last week.

On his Friday’s (Oct. 20) appearance on BBC’s The One Show, the star disclosed that together with other Game of Thrones cast, he leafed through the full script of GoT‘s finale episode. Harington admitted that he shed tears when the reading ended.

“I cried at the end,” he said on the show.

“You have to remember that after eight years of it — no one really cares about it more than us.”

Harington added that the thought of the show ending makes him weep a bit. He went on to say that Game of Thrones really means a lot to him because it has been an institution longer than any other institutions he had been in like the school or a drama school.

The 30-year-old British actor further said that since they will be filming the very last episodes of the show, the year would feel strange as they say goodbye to everyone. Likewise, filming the last scenes of each character is harder now as the actors know it will be their final episode. Apparently, their attachment to their roles will make the shoot rather difficult.

Kit Harington admits season 8 filming begins for him this coming Monday. And to crying after the table read through with the rest of the cast. Aw.#GameofThrones https://t.co/VsOQyKm5go — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) October 20, 2017

Kit Harington also shared that all the actors and production staff have been sworn to secrecy so he cannot divulge more details. He said that the producers instructed them not to tell anyone that they are filming. They are also not allowed to take photos in Belfast since the word can easily get out.

In any case, now that the Game of Thrones is finally leaving the air, Harington may be looking forward to his wedding to former co-star, Rose Leslie. The couple became engaged in September and it was announced in an old-fashioned way. Rose and Kit had it printed in their hometown’s newspaper called the Times in England.

Meanwhile, Kit Harington plays the character of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. He is one of the most-loved characters in the HBO medieval fantasy drama series. GoT is ending after a total of eight seasons and the finale has been scheduled for broadcast in 2019. Fans around the world are excitedly waiting for it, although they are also sad for the finale.

[Featured Image by Game of Thrones/Twitter]