Derrick Rose Injury Update: Cavs Star Suffers Ankle Issue, Upset Over Lack Of Foul Called

In their latest victory, the Cleveland Cavaliers also saw a Derrick Rose injury occur, adding his name to the list of early injuries in the NBA season so far. Rose’s injury doesn’t look to be as serious as those suffered by Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward or Brooklyn Nets’ Jeremy Lin, which bodes well for the Cleveland Cavs. Here’s the latest Derrick Rose injury update including how much time he could miss, as well as Rose’s thoughts about the foul situation involved in his recent ankle injury.

In a report via ESPN‘s Dave McMenamin, Derrick Rose is said to have suffered an ankle injury in the Cavaliers’ recent game against the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s a sprained left ankle to be exact and came after Rose was hit by Bucks’ center Greg Monroe on a play. The former NBA MVP ended up leaving the game with just over 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

After the game was over, Rose seemed to be displeased with the lack of a flagrant foul being called on the play that ultimately caused his injury. Even though referees reviewed the play after it had happened, they still assessed Monroe’s play wasn’t flagrant and kept it as a regular foul.

The former Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks’ guard spoke to the media about the play following the game.

“I think I’m the only person in the league that’s not getting a flagrant for that call, bro. Come on, man. Like, I’m sure I’m the only player, but it is what it is…. That’s a common foul. Wow. Come on.”

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter as Rose was driving to the basket. Greg Monroe tried to contest his layup attempt but his left arm went around Rose’s neck and head as the guard was still in the air. As Rose fell to the ground, he landed badly causing the left ankle sprain. He would finish the game with 12 points, two rebounds, two steals, and an assist in 23 minutes on the court. The Cavs won the game 116-97 on the road over the Bucks.

In the Cavs’ first game of the season, fans who were watching the live action saw Celtics’ star Gordon Hayward collide with Cavs’ defenders and come down awkwardly on his foot and ankle. A television camera angle showed Haywards’ ankle bent out of shape. After several minutes of trainers checking on him, Hayward was taken via a stretcher to the locker room and eventually flown back to Boston where it was later reported he had a fractured ankle and could be done for the season after surgery. Rose was among those shown on the sidelines looking concerned for Hayward’s situation.

Rose is no stranger to serious injuries as they have plagued him a lot during his career. As a member of the Chicago Bulls, he won the NBA MVP Award during the 2011 season but ended up tearing the ACL in his left knee in the 2012 NBA Playoffs matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. His journey to get back after surgery and rehabilitation was chronicled as he watched his team from the sidelines for a full season.

Rose was out for the entirety of the 2012-13 NBA season and made his comeback in November of 2013, but again suffered a bad injury with a right meniscus tear. Since then, he’s had knee injuries causing him to sit out of action on the sidelines. Just towards the end of last season, he tore the meniscus in his left knee and had yet another knee surgery ahead of this season.

The good news for Cleveland Cavaliers fans so far is that this Derrick Rose ankle injury appears far less serious than previous injuries that have plagued him. As of his return this season, he’ll at least miss Cleveland’s next game on the schedule against the Orlando Magic tonight, according to head coach Tyronn Lue according to Dave McMenamin. Guard Jose Calderon will start in place of Rose.

[Featured Image by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images]