The family of Michael Schumacher has remained silent about the Formula 1 legend’s current health condition. As a matter of fact, fans are still clueless about the German racer’s state since he was left in coma after sustaining a severe head injury in a life-threatening ski accident in the French Alps in 2013. Now, the former manager of the popular driver has encouraged the immediate family to give a hint on Michael’s real condition.

Speaking to Sport24, as cited by CarAndBike, Willi Weber said he feels sad for the avid followers of the German driver who knows nothing about the current state of health of Michael Schumacher. He also asked why fans are being deprived of the truth when, in fact, the multi-awarded racer legend is a public figure. Willi added that Formula 1 has never been the same since Michael’s tragic misfortune.

“I find it very unfortunate that Michael’s fans do not know about his health. Why are they not being told the truth? Formula one is just like my back now – painful. It is now a Mickey Mouse show and nothing else. The sport has gone into the background.”

The statements of Willi Weber came a few weeks since it was announced that the wife of the Formula 1 legend is considering trying a new type of treatment in the United States. It was previously revealed that Michael Schumacher could possibly be transferred from his home near Lake Geneva in Switzerland to his cattle ranch in Dallas, Texas to receive a state-of-the-art care from brain specialist Dr. Mark Meeks.

“We have extensive experience with trauma patients. There is probably no clinic in Europe that handles as many cases as we do.”

Meanwhile, Sabine Kehm previously revealed that the family of Michael Schumacher has no plans to divulge any detail about his health status. The spokesperson of the Formula 1 legend said his loved ones would continue keeping things under wraps since Michael’s health is not a public issue. She added the family would like to protect their privacy as much as possible.

“Michael’s health is not a public issue, and so we will continue to make no comment in that regard. We have to protect his intimate sphere. Legally seen and in the longer term, every statement related to his health would diminish the extent of his intimate sphere.”

Despite this, the family of the Formula 1 legend remains hopeful for Michael Schumacher’s recovery. In fact, Ross Brawn told The Guardian in November 2016 that close relatives and friends of the German racer are excited to see him again despite his difficult situation.

“The family are conducting his convalescence in private and I need to respect that. So I don’t want to comment on his condition beyond saying we’re extremely hopeful we’ll see Michael as we knew him at some point in the future.”

Attorney Felix Damm had debunked the claims that the seven-time Formula 1 champion was able to take a few steps with the help of his therapists. The family lawyer said these speculations are baseless and fans should not believe such claims. Stay tuned for more news and updates about Michael Schumacher!

