Final Fantasy XV ‘Comrades’ Expansion Delayed, Square Enix Moves Release Date To November

Final Fantasy XV‘s newest multiplayer DLC called “Comrades” is not coming this month as planned. Originally, it was scheduled for release on October 31, but due to some much needed adjustments, it was moved to November.

On October 20, via Twitter, Square Enix announced the change of date for the expansion’s release. The Final Fantasy XV‘s publisher shared that the delay is “due to final adjustments and to create the best possible experience.” Then again, the company did not mention the exact date of release.

The upcoming DLC will allow players to play in groups of four or in co-op mode. And although it is a multiplayer update, it will also feature single-player quests or missions that will help players to improve their characters, IGN reported.

The publication added that helping the players to improve their characters would be a big help in achieving the goal of learning more about the disappearance of Noctis in chapter 13 of FFXV’s main story. Apparently, knowing more about this event will be very advantageous to gamers as they play.

Another thing that is waiting for players who will download Final Fantasy XV‘s expansion is that they will have the chance to play Gladio, Ignis, and Prompto. This is because these three characters would be activated and become playable with the update.

Due to final adjustments & to create the best possible experience, the online expansion #FFXVComrades will now be released in early November pic.twitter.com/0DV08nRpv8 — Final Fantasy XV (@FFXVEN) October 20, 2017

As noted on Final Fantasy XV website, the multiplayer expansion requires a subscription to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold. Moreover, the expansion is a paid one but it will be available to those who will purchase the game or have the FFXV season pass.

Players can also opt to purchase the “Comrades” DLC as a standalone expansion. With regards to the price, Square Enix has yet to reveal how much the upcoming update will be.

Final Fantasy XV‘s new DLC is the very first multiplayer expansion offered by Square Enix in the game. It will initially be available for download on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

PC players will have to wait until early 2018 to enjoy the new DLC. It was reported that a mobile version is also in the works and it should be ready soon. The mobile is a great addition since players can continue playing the game anywhere and whenever they are on the go.

Meanwhile, Final Fantasy XV‘s “Comrades” will bring players to the game’s dark age, a time when formidable monsters freely roam the land with hardly any resistance.

[Featured Image by Square Enix]