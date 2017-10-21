Though Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have not yet made an official announcement, Teigen’s mom let it slip on the set of Lip Sync Battles that Chrissy Teigen is expecting baby number two. Maybe Teigen and Legend weren’t ready to spill the beans, but Vilailuck Teigen clearly told people backstage that Chrissy was expecting.

“Chrissy’s mom was overheard saying, ‘My daughter is so emotional these days because she’s pregnant.'”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend already have baby Luna, a precious toddler who is the star of her parents’ Instagram pages, and the other embryo that they have left to implant is reportedly a baby boy. Teigen and Legend have always planned to have more children, and Chrissy had been hinting that they wanted to have a second child “soon.”

“Oh my God, a little boy is next for sure. Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah.”

Chrissy Teigen is known for her candor on social media, and often takes on her haters with a quick quip or a brush off. She told her fans of her infertility issues, and how IVF was the next step for herself and John Legend if they wanted to have children.

When Chrissy Teigen and John Legend decided to have their first child, they made the choice to implant the female embryo and got baby Luna, but some of Teigen’s social media followers criticized her for choosing an embryo by gender. One Twitter follower fired off a critical tweet.

“I do think it’s sad people would pick a specific gender / prefer a specific gender (sic).”

Teigen took the comment in stride and responded with humor.

“I also picked the embryo with a taste for bacon, a knack for magic and size 7 feet so she can always find shoes.”

Other people called what Teigen and Legend were doing was creating a “science baby” and going against God.

But even though Chrissy Teigen’s mom has been talking about Chrissy being pregnant, and Chrissy herself has been saying they’d like to have a second child soon, it’s not 100 precent until the couple makes the announcement. It’s common not to say anything until the end of the first trimester, so fans of Teigen and Legend will have to wait and see. Sources on the set of Lip Sync Battles say that Teigen has been wearing baggy clothing, which is another hint that something is going on.

After the birth of baby Luna, Chrissy Teigen spoke out about her post-partum depression, and how she sought treatment. She told her fans that she had started taking an anti-depressant. She said she recalled asking herself why she was so down.

“How can I feel this way [unhappy] when everything is so great?”

But Teigen praised Legend for being supportive during her bout with PPD.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have not denied that there is another baby Legend on the way, so it’s likely that an announcement will come soon. In the past, Teigen has said that they would like “lots of kids,” but for now Teigen confirmed that they only have one embryo left to implant.

Do you think that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting baby number two? Do you think it will be a boy like Teigen mentioned in the past?

