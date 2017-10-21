Weekend Box Office – Winners And Losers

What are you plans for this weekend? Maybe going to out to see a movie? Not sure what to watch? Here is how the box office is faring with its new releases this weekend. You’re top five films this weekend are Boo 2! A Madea Halloween coming in at No. 1. Following in at No. 2 is Geostorm, with Only the Brave coming in at No. 3. Michael Fassbender’s The Snowman comes close behind on the No. 4 spot and finally closing out your top five is Same Kind of Different as Me.

You can catch Tyler Perry’s new film scaring away the competition with Boo 2! A Madea Halloween with Perry reprising his role as Madea, Cassi Davis, and Patrice Lovely.

Boo 2!, released through Lionsgate, so far has grossed $7.5 million on Friday from 2,388 theaters; its projected to finish out the weekend with a $21 million domestic debut. It falls a bit short from its predecessor Boo! A Madea Halloween which made $28.5 million its opening weekend back in 2016.

Warner Brothers’ Geostorm is also opening this weekend, and it’s about a failed network of satellites designed to protect the climate that malfunctions and wreaks havoc on earth. The film stars Gerard Butler and Jim Sturgess. The film made $4.3 million in 3,246 theaters with a projected $13 million domestically. The film reportedly cost $120 million to make with $15 million in reshoots. The studio even brought Jerry Bruckheimer on board to aid with the reshoots. Overseas, the film is projected to make $25.5 million.

Sony’s Only the Brave starring Josh Brolin and Miles Teller made $2.1 million with a projected domestic $6 million with 2,577 theaters. This film tells the true story of the 19 Yarnell Granite Hotshots who died in Arizona protecting a town from a wildfire.

Universal Pictures’ TheSnowman starring Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, and Charlotte Gainsbourg earned $1.3 million as of Friday in 1,182 theaters. Its overall domestic projection is set for $3.7 million with a $10 million accrual overseas.

The last film on the list is Pure Flix’s Same Kind of Different as Me. It opened in 1,362 theaters and has made $1.4 million so far. It’s projected to end its opening weekend with $3 million. Greg Kinnear, Renee Zellweger, and Djimon Hounsou make up this cast about a man trying to save his marriage by coming to the aid of a homeless man.

We’ll see how long these films can hold their spot with next weekend’s batch of new releases. They include the eighth installment of the Saw series, Jigsaw, and George Clooney’s Suburbicon starring Matt Damon.

