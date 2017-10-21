Trump Impeachment: Billionaire Tom Steyer Launches $10 Million ‘Need To Impeach’ Campaign

Former Billionaire hedge fund manager and Democratic megadonor Tom Steyer, has launched a national ad campaign, “Need to Impeach,” calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment. Steyer officially launched the campaign on Friday with a video urging Americans to call on Congress to remove Trump from office. He launched the campaign after sending letters to members of Congress and governors around the country, urging them to take action, according to The Hill.

In the video, Steyer, 60, said he was launching the campaign due to the conviction that Trump “lacks fitness for office.” He described Trump as a “clear and present danger” to the U.S. and the world being “mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons.” He accused Trump of obstructing justice by firing the former FBI director James Comey. He also accused Trump of taking the country “to the brink of nuclear war.”

He then attacked Congress, saying that congressional leaders know that Trump is a danger but they are doing nothing about it.

“If that isn’t a case for impeaching and removing a dangerous president, then what has our government become?”

Steyer explained that he is funding the impeachment campaign “to demand that elected officials take a stand” on impeaching President Trump.

The White House has reportedly declined comment on Steyer’s announcement.

Steyer founded the investment firm Farallon Capital. After retiring in 2012, he launched NextGen America, a political action group that funds liberal causes. NextGen America played a role in the campaign against the controversial Keystone XL pipeline.

Despite Steyer’s optimism about the success of his impeachment campaign, pundits say Trump’s impeachment remains unlikely because Republicans control both chambers of Congress. The Republican National Committee spokesman Michael Ahrens recently condemned calls for impeachment, saying they were groundless and that Congress should focus instead on policies that promote economic growth.

Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer launches a $10 million campaign to impeach Trump pic.twitter.com/WbxREuykmx — CNN (@CNN) October 21, 2017

Democratic congressional leaders have also not shown much interest in the idea of impeaching Trump despite efforts by Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) who recently introduced articles of impeachment against Trump.

The articles are not likely to gain much support, analysts say.

Steyer’s announcement comes shortly after “porn king” Larry Flynt offered $10 million for information that leads to the Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.

“Larry Flynt and Hustler magazine announce a cash offer of up to $10 million for information leading to the impeachment and removal from office of Donald J. Trump.”

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]