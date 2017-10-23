Kim Kardashian Instagrams 75-Lb Ketogenic Weight Loss In Birthday Bikini: Did She Celebrate With Diet Cheat?

Kim Kardashian has become the celebrity poster girl for the ketogenic weight loss diet, turning it into a hot trend in 2017. Kardashian famously lost 75 pounds with the food plan and has maintained her weight loss. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians diet diva apparently decided that her 37th birthday was the perfect occasion on which to flaunt her weight loss success, posing in a bikini.

In past years, Kim has gone to extremes to celebrate her birthday, even surrounding herself with paying guests as she partied all night in Las Vegas. But after her stressful year, including her terrifying robbery in Paris and husband Kanye West’s health concerns, Kardashian relaxed on her birthday weekend, reported the Daily Mail.

“Kim Kardashian took a rather more relaxed approach to [her birthday] celebrations, spending the weekend in a bikini, sunbathing.”

Letting go of her previous desires to aim for over-the-top, all-night parties with hundreds of guests, Kim avoided the big party scene this year. But she didn’t forget that her Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans were interested in keeping up with the celebrity mom of two children, Saint and North.

To satisfy her followers’ desire to know how she spent her birthday weekend, Kardashian turned to Instagram Stories as well as Snapchat to share images of a door that reflected her bikini body. Even though the reflection was somewhat blurred, Kim proved that at 37, she’s still got those toned abs and hourglass shape that she revealed after her weight loss success.

MOOD @kimkardashian #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ???? (@kimksnapchats) on Oct 22, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Kardashian proclaimed herself a Keeping Up With The Kardashians “bikini babe” in the text of her social media share.

“#kuwtk #kardashians #lifestyle #beauty #glam #kkwbeauty #bikinibabes #bikini #sunday #mood,” wrote Kim.

Although Kardashian’s bikini body showed that she’s stayed on her ketogenic diet, Kim also posted what amounted to a confession about cheating on her weight loss plan for her birthday.

“She also shared a picture of her extravagant breakfast (at least for dieting Kim). A single pancake sat underneath a small pile of fruit…in a storm of sugar.”

So exactly where was Kardashian located when she was flaunting her bikini body? Entertainment Tonight reported that the newly-turned 37-year-old enjoyed a fabulous vacation to the Amangiri Resort in Canyon Point, Utah.

In addition to sharing her birthday pancakes on Instagram Stories, Kim provided fans with some Boomerang views of her platinum blonde ponytail, which she flipped around. Kardashian also shared the mountains and desert in her vacation story.

As for Kim’s bikini body, ET pointed out that Kardashian “proved that she deserves a cheat day or two, sharing several Boomerang clips of her killer reflection in a tiny black bikini.” While a pancake covered with sugar might seem like a tiny treat, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s strict ketogenic diet eliminates sugar and white flour, both of which are ingredients in Kim’s birthday pancake.

Kardashian has previously shared her occasional diet cheats with her Instagram followers. She recently made a getaway to indulge in candy, wearing a bra top that showed off her toned abs even as she satisfied her desire for a gummy bear.

Late night gummy bear run… A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 17, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

As the Inquisitr reported, Kardashian has proudly shared her 75-pound ketogenic diet success with her fans. The ketogenic diet is high in fat, with foods such as avocado and coconut oil contributing to 75 to 80 percent of calories. Kim’s protein intake is moderate, but she eliminates bread, pasta, rice, cereal, and sugar. And except for her birthday, the celebrity weight loss winner typically steers clear of sweet treats such as those pancakes covered in an ocean of sugar.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Harper’s BAZAAR]