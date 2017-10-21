‘Outlander’ Fans Rejoice! Jamie And Claire’s Print Shop Reunion Is Almost Here [New Photos]

It might seem like it’s taken Outlander 20 years to reunite Jamie and Claire, but the print shop scene is finally here. For those who cannot wait for Sunday to arrive any sooner, producers just released new photos of Jamie and Claire’s steamy reunion, and it looks like the wait will be well worth it.

TV Line released several photos from the upcoming episode, titled “A. Malcolm,” including a few shots of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in the famous print shop. One photo features Jamie holding a piece of parchment while several others show him locking lips with his long-lost lover. It’s been 20 years since the two have seen each other, but it doesn’t look like any love was lost.

In the last episode of Outlander, Claire traveled back in time and tracked down Jamie, whom she thought had died in the Battle of Culloden. The installment ended, however, when Jamie fainted after seeing Claire for the first time. The show proceeded to take a week off and will pick back up this Sunday.

Fans of Diana Gabaldon’s books are well acquainted with the highly-anticipated print shop scene. Jamie is working in the print shop under the name Alexander Malcolm, and it looks like things will get pretty hot and heavy right off the bat. In fact, Daily Mail reports that another photo shows Jamie and Claire kissing in his bedroom.

In addition to the sultry photos, Outlander released a promo trailer for the upcoming episode. In the clip, Jamie and Claire share a glass of wine in a dimly lit room. After they start undressing, Claire whispers to Jamie that she wants to see him. He then asks if she wants to come to bed, which she naturally says yes.

Jamie and Claire parted ways at the end of Season 2. Claire traveled back to her own time to raise the couple’s daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), while Jamie stayed behind to fight in the battle. The first five episodes have explored Jamie and Claire’s separate lives and the remainder of the season will dive into their next adventure together.

Outlander airs Sunday nights on Starz, check out a preview of the reunion episode below.

[Featured Image by Starz]