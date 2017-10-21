Teresa Giudice Pays Tribute To Mom Antonia Gorga

Teresa Giudice fondly evoked memories of mom Antonia Gorga on what would have been her 67th birthday.

People magazine reports the Real Housewives of New Jersey star spent much of Friday posting tributes to her mom on social media.

“Happy Birthday Mommy,” Giudice captioned one photo of her and brother Joe Gorga on one of their mother’s previous birthdays. “I love you so much and miss you so much. I think about you all the time every second every minute of the day.”

Antonia Gorga died last March, not long after Teresa was freed from the nearly year-long sentence she served after being convicted on fraud charges.

“Still cannot believe it, my heart breaks every day that you are not here with us,” she added in another post. “Love you more than I can express.”

Later, Giudice shared videos of her mom spending time with her four young daughters Gia, 16, Gabriella, 13, Milania, 11, and Audriana 8.

The reality TV star followed that up with the post, “Mommy I miss you today & every day. I know your [sic] protecting us and loving us from above but I wish you were here. Daddy misses you so much. Happy Birthday mommy. This is a hard day for all of us,” she added. “We loved celebrating with you. You always took such great care of every single one of us. Forever your baby.”

Over the years, Antonia Gorga made several appearances on her daughter’s hit reality show.

The family’s closeness has long been documented, with Joe and wife Melissa Gorga paying tribute to his mom by naming their now 12-year-old daughter after her.

Teresa was forced to spend her difficult day without husband Joe, who remains behind bars serving out his nearly four-year sentence on the same fraud charges Teresa was convicted of.

Giudice can take solace in knowing that her husband still seems to be getting much of his inspiration from her.

TMZ has reported Joe is now pursuing his G.E.D. behind bars, balancing a course load of English, math, science, and social studies.

News of Joe’s scholarly efforts come on the heels of reports he’s dramatically changed his diet and working out nonstop, already resulting in him having dropped at least 45 pounds over his first 18 months on the inside.

Back in 2014, Teresa also noticeably lost weight while she was still incarcerated.

Joe’s transformation recently had his reality TV star wife openly raving about how “good” he now looks.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for City Point]