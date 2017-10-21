‘Counting On’ Stars Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth’s Net Worth Revealed

With a baby on the way, newlyweds Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are already starting to expand their family. Given how the Duggars love having kids, this probably won’t be the last for the Counting On stars. But can Duggar and Forsyth support a massive family?

According to Romper, Forsyth plans on following a career path similar to his father-in-law, who is estimated to be worth around $3.5 million. Forsyth grew up helping his family operate a Christian camp based in Arkansas. Like Duggar patriarch Jim Bob, he now primarily works flipping houses. Forsyth also runs a bulldozing business and generates a small income from TLC for his involvement in Counting On.

Forsyth’s time on Counting On should increase now that he’s married to Joy-Anna. Depending on how many scenes he shoots, Forsyth can make a little under $40,000 a year for the show. Coupled with his other business ventures, Forsyth should make plenty of money to raise a family. But how much is his net worth?

If Forsyth flips an average of three houses every year, he could be pulling down six figures. That number depends, of course, on a lot of factors, but it’s safe to say that Forsyth and Duggar are doing well. That doesn’t even account for Joy-Anna Duggar’s net worth and how much she rakes in for Counting On.

Thankful to have such godly fathers, ones that are hard workers, loving, intelligent and most importantly… have encouraged us to pursue Jesus with our lives. We love you both very much! #happyfathersday #yallarethebest A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

There’s also the possibility that Duggar and Forsyth land their own spin-off, especially considering how their marriage and pregnancy has landed them in the spotlight more than ever. If the couple stars in their own reality show, their net worth will naturally increase accordingly, setting them on a very similar path as Duggar’s rich father.

Duggar and Forsyth have known each other for the past 15 years. Their courtship and subsequent marriage were put on full display on Counting On, though their relationship has been met with a bit of scandal. After Duggar announced her pregnancy last month, many fans speculated that she may have gotten pregnant before the wedding, breaking one of her family’s strictest rules. The couple has not commented on the rumors.

Can't wait to meet our baby!! ???????? I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

Tell us! Are you shocked by how much Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are worth? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by TLC]