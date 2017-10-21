‘Pacific Rim,’ Godzilla Vs. King Kong Movie A Possibility, Gets Mixed Reactions From Monster Fans

Pacific Rim Uprising director Steven S. DeKnight spilled the beans about a possible crossover between the robot-fighting-kaiju franchise and iconic monsters Godzilla and King Kong. Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures, the media companies producing all these movies, have not officially laid down any plans for a crossover between the franchises. However, DeKnight has confirmed that a crossover film between the robot flick and monster movies have been discussed.

Pacific Rim Uprising, the second installment of the new franchise, is set to hit theaters next year in March. According to Collider, if the movie is a success, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures plans to continue the franchise and produce a third installment.

Pacific Rim 3 would firmly cement the franchise—if it is successful—and lead to more installments. One possibility for a future installment is a crossover to Godzilla and King Kong’s world. A crossover film is highly likely because Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures are also the media companies producing the Monster Universe films.

The timing for a crossover film seems perfect as well since Godzilla 2 is set to premiere in June 2018, reported Cinema Blend. The second installment for the King of Monsters flick will probably set the stage for the 2020 Godzilla Vs. Kong film. If a third Pacific Rim movie were to be produced, it would probably be released after Godzilla Vs. Kong, which would give the production companies time to create a link within the franchises.

Connecting the robot series to the Monster Universe will probably not be that hard since Pacific Rim is about Gundam-like robots specifically made to fight monsters. Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures seems to have already made the connection since DeKnight revealed that there is already talk about combining the franchises.

“I won’t say there’s an Easter Egg, but there’s been a lot of discussion about that possibility [of crossing over]. Look, I think it would be fantastic to have the Pacific Rim universe join Legendary’s Monster Universe, it seems like a natural step. And part of the big overall plan after the third movie we’ve talked about is that could happen. It’s always a possibility. It’s by far not a certainty…”

Fans of both the franchises seem mixed about a combining the franchises. As for the Pacific Rim 2 director, he seems to love the idea of combining the Jaegers with the legendary monsters.

“It’s merely theoretical at this point, but as a fan myself I would love to see that happen.”

Some movie-lovers share DeKnight’s enthusiasm and have shown their support for a crossover movie.

“…I got to see a giant robot beat a giant monster with a ship in the original Pacific Rim. They can do anything with that franchise, and I’d be good with it after that,” wrote Webgoji on a subreddit dedicated to the King of the Monsters.

“Very nice, a thumbs up personally,” tweeted Gormaru after reading Collider’s article about a possible crossover movie.

Other fans of the franchises seem to think the idea isn’t so great and would like to keep the cinematic universes separate.

“Pacific Rim is a separate entity. Godzilla doesn’t depend at all on it because they aren’t part of the same intended continuity. Plus, let Godzilla stay away from mechs and cyborgs,” commented RyanTesone in the same subreddit thread.

“Hopefully with a lot of laughter and people saying that would be stupid and don’t do it,” tweeted Lakemoron.

Whether they support the crossover or not, however, most fans of the Pacific Rim Universe and the Monster Universe believe that it is too early to tell if a crossover film is a good idea. It seems to all boil down on the success or failure of Pacific Rim Uprising, Godzilla 2, and Godzilla Vs. Kong.

