Angelina Jolie, Zahara, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Clash On Red Carpet In Dresses And Suit: Ange Called ‘Skeleton’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt used to keep their kids away from the spotlight, although Brad once famously showed up on the red carpet with his sons Maddox and Pax and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt all wearing identical suits. Now, however, with all six kids growing up, Angelina has been taking her children to a series of film premieres.

One hot new celebrity fashion trend calls for parents to dress their kids in mini-me outfits. Pink, for example, recently charmed onlookers by stepping out with Carey Hart and their daughter, Willow, in cute matching looks, noted Us Weekly. All three wore adorably mirror image three-piece suits.

Jolie recently has been following that trend as well. When she was in New York City recently to turn the spotlight on her new film, First They Killed My Father, Angelina sported the exact same fashion accessory as all six of her children, pointed out E News.

Jolie, Maddox, Pax, Vivienne, Shiloh, Zahara, and Knox were all seen wearing yellow flowers, thought to be plumerias symbolizing positivity. The flowers are chosen for special occasions. In addition to flaunting the same style accessory, Angelina and her kids appeared to have color-coordinated for a charming look.

But someone seems to have forgotten to issue the family style memo when it comes to Jolie’s recent appearance with Zahara and Shiloh on the red carpet. Just Jared noted on Twitter that Angelina enjoyed a red carpet experience with two of her three daughters.

Angelina Jolie had a family night with Shiloh and Zahara! https://t.co/g82JrMDleW — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 21, 2017

While Jolie opted for a designer dress and Beladora brooch, her sleek and simple white gown at the premiere of The Breadwinner appeared to clash with Shiloh’s dark suit and Zahara’s frilly, girly jacket over a black dress. The event took place on Friday at TCL Chinese 6 Theaters in Hollywood.

Just Jared noted that in addition to being joined by 11-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old Zahara, Angelina spent some time with the cast of the animated film, including director Nora Twomey. The movie focuses on a girl named Parvana who lives in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The film follows Parvana as she is forced to dress like a boy in order to provide support for her family following the unfair arrest of her father. The Breadwinner will start its theater run on November 17.

In response to tweets showing the photo of Jolie with Shiloh and Zahara, Twitter users got nasty about Angelina’s appearance. Some focused on Jolie’s slender figure.

“Angelina looks like a skeleton dressed up as the living.”

Others commented on Jolie’s white gown. Angelina has become known for her trademark flowing black outfits, and one commentator referenced the Addams Family matriarch in commenting on Jolie’s style choice.

“So Morticia does dress in other colors,” tweeted the observer.

Is she trying to disappear?? that wrist is freaking me out… — ☥Lady Lilith☥ (@9LiLiTh6) October 21, 2017

While some social media users criticized Jolie’s slim body, even commenting on the size of her wrist, others came to Jolie’s defense. One fan wrote that the remarks about Angelina’s weight loss have become “boring and literally offensive.” Noting that Jolie struggled with health issues in the past, the fan urged others “to be less harsh.”

But that didn’t stop the cruel comments from continuing, with some urging Angelina to eat. As the Inquisitr reported, Jolie appears to have lost weight in the wake of her split from Brad Pitt, with some media outlets citing sources’ allegations that she is exhausted and experiencing weight loss because of insomnia.

However, Shiloh and Zahara were spared the nasty comments. Metro pointed out that when it comes to red carpet goals, Jolie’s and Pitt’s daughters have acquired the ability to steal the spotlight.

“Shiloh [continues] to be the coolest celebrity kid ever, rocking short blonde hair and a sharp black suit.”

While Angelina and Brad haven’t shared their secrets with the public for posing like pros on the red carpet, it appears that they have shared them with Zahara and Shiloh. The two pre-teens rocked their appearance at the film’s premiere. Jolie is the executive producer of the movie.

As for Shiloh’s striking suit, Brad and Angelina have become known for allowing their first biological child to dress in gender neutral fashions, as the Inquisitr reported. Jolie famously once told an interviewer that Shiloh’s desire to “be a boy” resulted in her signature style of wearing “boys’ everything,” while Pitt once revealed that his daughter preferred to be called John when she was younger. Angelina has defended her daughter, calling her style “fascinating.”

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]