Meghan Markle’s Sister Sets Up A GoFundMe Page As Prince Harry’s Rumored Fiancée Takes Tea With The Queen

Samantha Markle, the estranged half-sister of Meghan Markle, suffers from multiple sclerosis and has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a down payment on an accessible house. The 52-year-old hopes to raise $20,000 for a home with lower kitchen countertops, an accessible bathroom, and the equipment to get in and out of bed by herself. Samantha says that she can’t rely on help, and she wants to be more self-sufficient.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Samantha, who has limited use of her arms, no use of her legs, and requires an electric wheelchair, has been estranged from her famous sister for nine years, and the siblings have not talked, despite the fact, Meghan is aware of her sister’s MS diagnosis.

The vocational rehab counselor says that she knows what it takes to adapt to life with her disability, she just doesn’t have the financial resources to make it happen. On her fundraising site, Samantha makes a plea for help to achieve her goal and posted pictures of her dream kitchen and shower. After the first two days, she has only raised $20.

Samantha told Australian radio hosts Hughesy and Kate earlier this year that she hasn’t seen her sister (with whom she shares a father, Thomas Markle) since 2008, and she is upset that Meghan hasn’t acknowledged her medical condition. It is especially troubling because her sister is so involved in charitable work.

Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister sets up a GoFundMe page https://t.co/H8nuoy4qw0 via @MailOnline — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) October 20, 2017

She says it’s not about the money; she would just like her sister’s consideration and support, adding, “humanitarianism begins at home.” Instead of reaching out to her sister, Meghan attended the Invictus Games with Harry and watched a wheelchair tennis match. Samantha thought that would have been an excellent opportunity for her sister to bring awareness to her disability.

The mother of three then took a dig at her sister by calling her a “shallow social climber” who has always had a “soft spot for gingers.”

Meanwhile, according to People magazine, royal columnist Richard Kay is claiming that Meghan has finally met the Queen. He says the couple recently arrived at Buckingham Palace in a blacked-out Ford Galaxy to have tea with his grandmother, and the hour-long meeting took place in the Queen’s private sitting room.

Later that evening, Prince Harry accepted a posthumous award for his mother’s HIV/AIDS activism at the Attitude Magazine Awards.

