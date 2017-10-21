Jessa Duggar Explains Pile Of Dirty Diapers On Her Dresser After Photo Grosses Out Fans

Jessa Duggar recently disgusted some of her Instagram followers by sharing a photo of dirty diapers piled up on her dresser. However, the Counting On star is now claiming that there’s a perfectly good explanation for why she didn’t put the soiled nappies in the trash.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, Jessa Duggar got majorly mommy-shamed when she decided to give her Instagram followers an inside look at her dirty house. She proved that her life isn’t as picture-perfect as it sometimes seems on TV by sharing a slideshow that included a photo of dried baby spit-up on her bed and a snapshot of more than half a dozen diapers piled up on her dresser. She explained that the purpose of her post was to reassure other mothers that it’s okay if cleaning isn’t at the top of their list of priorities because they have little ones who need them.

However, some of Jessa Duggar’s Instagram followers felt like the mother of two was letting the mess get out of hand, calling the “mountain of diapers” on her dresser “unhealthy” and “gross.” She was also accused of being lazy and living in a “pigsty.” After her post was flooded with negative comments, she decided to respond to her critics with explanations for some of the slideshow photos that were attracting the most attention.

The first image the Duggar daughter addressed was the photo of dried baby spit-up on her bed sheets. Her 8-month-old son Henry was responsible for creating the mess, and Jessa explained that he made it in the middle of the night when she was simply too tired to change the sheets. However, the exhausted mother did cover up the spit-up before she went back to bed.

“Sometimes you find yourself with an 8-month-old who isn’t sleeping through the night, and you don’t care that your bed has spit up on it–you’re tired. Throw a towel down on it and sleep!” she wrote.

As for the pile of dirty diapers, Jessa Duggar revealed that she was piling them up on her dresser because she didn’t have anywhere else to put them at the time the photo was taken. Some of her followers had criticized her for taking the time to write a long Instagram post about how dirty her house was instead of simply picking the diapers up and placing them in the garbage. She responded to their disapproving comments by explaining that she’s currently without a diaper pail, but she did bag the diapers and remove them from her bedroom shortly after she took a photo of them.

“Oh, and the diapers,” the Counting On star wrote. “Our diaper pail is currently outta commission, and I’m awaiting a replacement. Yeah, they were stinky, but I had them bagged up and out of the house before the pic of them was even posted.”

Many Duggar fans responded to Jessa’s explanations by reassuring her that she a good mom and praising her for her honesty. Some even called her courageous, brave, and inspirational for sharing photos of her dirty house.

“You don’t have to explain yourself to anyone!” wrote one fan. “We ALL have messes and real life. You’re a great mommy!”

“I thought your original post was refreshingly real and relatable and an important message to share,” another remarked. “I was shocked and appalled at all the ‘sanctimommy’ comments.”

The stay-at-home mom ended her latest Instagram post about motherhood by clarifying that her intention is not to argue that mothers should neglect cleaning their homes so that they can spend more time with their children.

“The point was not kids vs. house cleaning,” Jessa Duggar wrote. “The point was my heart’s goal to devote undivided time and attention to my kids– to make memories together each day, no matter what else I have on my schedule.”

[Featured Image by Jessa Duggar Seewald/Facebook]