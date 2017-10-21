Jesus Returns On Halloween: Prophecy Predicts Apocalypse Trick-Or-Treat On Oct. 31, Doomsday Theorist Claims

Christian end-time prophecy researcher David Meade has announced that an analysis of the Book of Revelation proves that this year’s Halloween will be the scariest ever. According to Meade, the Book of Revelation reveals that the apocalypse begins on Halloween, October 31, when Jesus returns to end the world, history, and time.

“All the evidence tells us that the end of the world, and the end of time will be on October 31,” Meade claims in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, End Time Prophecies. “On the day Jesus returns there will be a polar reversal.”

The prophecies of the Book of Revelation are corroborated by the Old Testament Book of Isaiah, according to Meade. Isaiah 24: 20 reveals that when Jesus returns the Earth will crack, shatter, split open, and there will be a polar reversal, according to Meade.

“The Earth will stagger like a drunk, sway… it will collapse and never rise again.”

The latest prediction of the apocalyptic end of the world comes after Christian end-time prophecy researchers made the sensational claim that the world would end on September 23, 2017. Doomsday soothsayers and apocalypse fear mongers flooded YouTube with claims that Revelation 12:1 shows the world would end when the mythical planet Nibiru (Planet X) appears in the sky and collides with Earth.

Some denied that Nibiru would collide with Earth. They claimed it would only pass very close to Earth and that the disruptive impact of its gravitational pull would end civilization.

“A sign appeared in heaven; a woman clothed with the sun and moon under her feet and a crown of 12 stars on her head… she cried and was in anguish of delivery.”

Apocalypse WARNING: Earth will CRACK sparking end of the world on HALLOWEEN https://t.co/H7d2OoXG0a pic.twitter.com/0a3r1nbzjT — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 16, 2017

However, Meade and some other biblical doomsday researchers, such as William Tapley, did not predict that the world would end on September 23. Meade insisted that September 23 was an important date only because it would mark the beginning of events that serve as harbingers of the end of the world.

Tapley and his followers claimed that Revelation 12: 1 shows that the end of world history would begin on Saturday, September 23, but the world would not end on that day. They claimed that the Rapture would occur on September 23 when constellations Leo and Virgo align in the skies.

The “woman clothed with the sun” (Revelation 12:1) is the constellation Virgo, while constellation Leo is the “crown of twelve stars,” according to Tapley and his disciples. Her clothing of the sun refers to the passage of the sun through constellation Virgo on September 23, they claimed.

After the Rapture comes, the seven-year rule of the Antichrist begins, Tapley claimed. Jesus would return at the end of the seven years to fight the doomsday battle of Armageddon against the Antichrist.

