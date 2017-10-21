Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Reportedly Desperate To Have A Baby

The relationship between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton is stronger than ever and after two years together, they reportedly have baby fever. Will the singers get married first, or is expanding their family top priority?

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that the two are committed to each other and this is a “forever thing.” But, the most important thing for them now is not a wedding, but having a baby.

“Gwen would love nothing more than to give Blake his first child,” said the source. “Blake is dying to be a father. He loves Gwen’s kids, [which has] made him realize he could be a good father.”

When ET talked to Blake Shelton earlier this month, he remained quiet on the topic of fatherhood, but he did say being on The Voice has triggered his paternal instinct. The I’ll Name the Dogs singer said that when he signed on to the reality show, he never expected to be so defensive of his artists, and it is difficult for him to read any kind of criticism or see someone “picking on a kid.”

The country superstar also talked about the joy he has from sharing the country life with Stefani and her family. And, he wasn’t just talking about her three boys, Kinston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3. He also referred to dozens of family members being around during holidays. He joked that everyone has so much fun, it is probably illegal in California to have the amount of fun they have in Oklahoma.

The most recent Midwest trip for Shelton, Stefani, and the boys came last month when they were in Tishomingo to open Shelton’s new restaurant Ole Red. During a private concert, that was not only celebrating the opening but also raising money for charity, Stefani joined Shelton on stage, and he began talking about how their romance started.

As the International Business Times reported, Shelton shared with the crowd, “We were starting to hang out together and mess around.” But after Stefani gave him a shocked look, he backtracked a bit and said they were texting and started out as friends.

The two met on the set of The Voice and began dating after they both went through divorces. Shelton announced his split from Miranda Lambert in July 2015 and just a couple weeks later, in August, Stefani announced the end of her relationship with Gavin Rossdale. By October, the two confirmed they were a couple.

