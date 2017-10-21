Angelina Jolie Spends Time With Her Kids As Brad Pitt Dating Rumors Gain Steam

This past year has been a difficult one for Angelina Jolie. Along with dealing with the fallout from her divorce with Brad Pitt, the Tomb Raider star recently revealed that she was victimized by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. While the actress spends time with her kids and deals with the Weinstein drama, Pitt is allegedly dating again.

According to Daily Mail, Jolie was just spotted on a grocery outing with her youngest daughter, Vivienne. The actress wore a black dress with designer shades and chose not to wear a lot of makeup. Jolie’s other five children did not join her on the trip, which came a week after Angelina Jolie revealed she was one of Weinstein’s victims. Jolie was working on the 1998 movie Playing by Heart when Weinstein made sexual advances in his hotel room.

Jolie called the encounter a bad experience and vowed to never work with Weinstein again. She also warned other actresses in Hollywood about working with Weinstein and referred to his actions a being completely unacceptable.

Hollywood, of course, is still dealing with the fallout of Weinstein’s sexual abuse scandal. Weinstein has been accused of sexually assaulting and harassing numerous women over the past 30 years in Hollywood. This includes Jolie, Kate Beckinsale, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cara Delevigne, Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino, and Heather Graham. As a result of the accusations, Weinstein’s company fired him, and he has since entered a rehabilitation program.

As far as Pitt is concerned, Hollywood Life reports that the War Machine star has been hooking up with Ella Purnell. Although Purnell is only 21-years-old – and portrayed Jolie as a young girl in Maleficent – Pitt is allegedly enchanted by the British actress and has been trying to cast her in a new project. A source even claims that Purnell has had a crush on Pitt for a long time and loves all the attention he’s giving her.

Although Pitt’s new romance has not been confirmed, the insider added that Angelina Jolie is absolutely furious at her ex-husband. Pitt, meanwhile, reportedly claims his attraction to Purnell isn’t purely physical and that he enjoys her acting skills and spunky personality.

