Kendall Jenner Cheers On Rumored Boyfriend At Clippers Game, Blake Griffin Not Scared Of ‘Kardashian Curse’

Kendall Jenner seems to be done hiding her relationship with NBA star Blake Griffin. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat courtside at the L.A. Clippers game to publicly show support to her rumored boyfriend.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old La Perla model was spotted cheering on the 28-year-old power forward during a match against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kendall was all smiles as she watched the game with a male friend.

Jenner was dressed to impress for her first game since she started hanging out with Griffin. Being the supermodel that she is, Kendall looked stylish with her sexy and cool ensemble.

The reality star put on quite a showy display as she flaunted her toned abs in a white crop top matched with a grey plaid blazer. Kendall teamed the look with baggy ripped jeans and white leather heels.

The Victoria’s Secret model was effortlessly beautiful as she opted for a more natural look with a barely-there makeup and raven-colored tresses.

Kendall’s presence and cheering for Blake appeared to work for the basketball star as he helped the Clippers to their first victory of the year. Griffin scored a total of 29 points with 12 rebounds and two steals.

The Clippers dominated the game, 108-92.

After the game, Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin reportedly headed to a late dinner date at the Petite Taqueria taco bar in West Hollywood. The pair then met with Kourtney Kardashian at the Poppy nightclub.

It can be recalled that Blake and Kendall sparked romance rumors in August after being spotted together multiple times. However, they have yet to comment on the nature of their relationship.

Despite the lack of confirmation, many are convinced that something romantic is going on between the two.

Now that Kendall is publicly showing her support for Blake during his basketball games, many were quick to bring up the infamous “Kardashian Curse.” To recall, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were mocked to bring bad luck to whoever they dated.

Celebrating #sistergoals on #NationalSiblingsDay! xoxo #KUWTK A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk) on Apr 10, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

However, Griffin appeared unfazed by the ridiculous belief. According to Hollywood Life, Blake is not scared of the “Kardashian Curse” by dating Kendall. Instead, he reportedly believes that the model will be his good luck charm this season.

“Blake is convinced he will break any Jenner jinx with his girlfriend Kendall. Blake is well aware that many Kardashian men, like Kris Humphries, Lamar Odom and Scott Disick have had their share of troubles over the years which may or may not have been caused by the famous women in their life. But Blake is convinced of the opposite.”

And with Blake Griffin’s latest victory with Kendall Jenner sitting courtside, he’s confident that the reality star will be a great motivation and bring out the best in him game-wise.

[Featured Images by Mark J. Terrill, Kelvin Kuo/AP Images]