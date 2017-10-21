Kim Kardashian Reportedly Suffering From PTSD After Being Robbed Again

Kim Kardashian is allegedly once again suffering from PTSD after reports claimed that she and husband Kanye West were robbed this week, just one year after she was traumatically tied up and robbed by a gang while in Paris, France, in October 2016.

After TMZ reported that three cars parked on Kardashian and West’s property in Bel-Air were burglarized on October 20, sources are claiming that the reality star has been left feeling terrified for her and her family’s safety once again.

According to sources close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, the latest robbery has “triggered her PTSD,” which she first experienced last year after being targeted in Paris, tied up, and locked in a hotel bathroom.

“She’s experiencing the trauma from the Paris attack all over again,” said the insider of how Kanye’s wife is feeling right now. “Kim is dealing with pretty severe anxiety.”

“If this had happened a few years ago it would have been upsetting but it wouldn’t have triggered her this badly,” they then continued of how Kim is coping with being targeted by criminals once again, adding that North and Saint West’s mom has now been left “imagining the worst” when it comes to her and her family’s safety.

“It’s traumatic,” the Kardashian source then added.

As fans of the mom of two will remember, the star stayed out of the spotlight for months after being robbed of millions of dollars’ worth of jewelry in the French city and also refrained from posting anything on social media for several weeks.

Kardashian then broke down in tears while discussing the aftermath of the robbery during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year, where she told the daytime talk show host that she felt the robbery was “meant” to happen to her as she claimed that she no longer flaunts her wealth in the same way that she did before.

“I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things,” she said of being targeted by criminals in France and how she’s changed her life in the wake of the crime. “I was being flashy and I was definitely materialistic before.”

Adding that her “whole life as changed” after the attack when it comes to how she treats security, she also told DeGeneres that she now has security permanently placed outside her room when she’s traveling as well as a team surrounding her and her family at all times.

“I should have had a security guard outside my door 24/7 when I’m traveling and I didn’t,” she said on the show in April. “Now, I have several, just for me to be able to sleep at night.”

TMZ reported this week that Kardashian was targeted by criminals for the second time in a year after a man “ransacked three vehicles at the end of [Kim and Kanye’s] driveway and made a getaway.” However, he did not make his way into their home.

While it’s not clear if he intended to enter Kim and Kanye’s California mansion, the outlet alleged that the couple’s security team, fortunately, “spotted the guy and chased him off” the property.

Kardashian hasn’t publicly commented on the report of being robbed again, and it’s not clear if she, Kanye, or their children were in their Bel-Air home at the time.

