Are Kelly Clarkson & Adam Levine Already Feuding On ‘The Voice’?

There could already be drama brewing on The Voice between Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine as the coaches begin filming for Season 14. According to reports, as the blind auditions start to get underway, the twosome have been getting pretty competitive on the set.

After Clarkson announced earlier this week that she, Adam, and fellow coach Blake Shelton will be joined by Alicia Keys in 2018, sources are now claiming that things may already be getting tense between the new coaching team as they start filming for the new season.

According to Us Weekly, Levine’s already been showing off his competitive side on the show and has been butting heads with Clarkson since they started competing against one another in the blind audition stages.

“They’ve already filmed some stuff with Kelly,” an insider told the outlet this week, revealing that both Kelly and Adam have a similar competitive streak when it comes to their coaching styles that mean “things might get pretty intense when Adam and Kelly go head-to-head!”

The site’s The Voice source also noted that Levine “is the most competitive” of all the coaches on the show, including Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson who are currently appearing on Season 13, but isn’t letting any on-set feuding mar his relationship with his fellow artists behind the scenes.

Per the outlet, despite being competitive as a coach, Levine is still on friendly terms with all his co-workers as the source claimed that they all “hang out backstage together” despite the insults and teases that may be exchanged in front of the cameras.

Kelly hasn’t spoken out regarding how she’s been getting along with Adam since she started filming for The Voice this week, though she’s previously teased that she’s not exactly going to go easy on Levine, Keys, or Shelton just because it’s her first season on the show.

Earlier this year, Clarkson admitted that she was planning to “annihilate” Blake on the show, despite their years of close friendship.

Thanks @blakeshelton for being there for me today @variety “Power of Women” ???? I hate giving speeches and I know you don’t like to either so give it up y’all for having great friends that will be there for you! A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Oct 13, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Kelly, who recently revealed that she joined the show over American Idol because of her relationship with Blake, slammed the country star and revealed her plans to destroy him and his team on the series when they start getting competitive.

Before performing with the “Honey Bee” singer in Chicago in June, Kelly told the Chicago Tribune that being around him would be a “precursor for The Voice” and “a precursor to when I annihilate him.”

Clarkson also teased that she won’t be sugar-coating things for the contestants, either.

Kelly told Variety earlier this month that she plans to channel her inner Simon Cowell when it comes to her coaching style.

“For the most part, I love his honesty,” she explained of why she plans to borrow a few judging tips from the British talent show judge. “This is not a nice industry. People think I am going to be super nice all the time. I am nice. But I also want to keep it real.”

The Voice Season 14 is set to debut on ABC in 2018.

