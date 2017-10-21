Courtney Love Fights To Stop Release Of Kurt Cobain Suicide Photos

Courtney Love has filed new court papers in an ongoing attempt to stop the release of photos from the site of her late husband Kurt Cobain’s suicide to a conspiracy theorist who has long been on her tail. Love and her daughter Frances Bean Cobain contend that the release of the photos from the Nirvana frontman’s 1994 suicide would be “highly offensive” and would cause them “substantial irreparable harm,” according to the Wrap.

Conspiracy theorist Richard Lee has long alleged that Kurt Cobain did not kill himself and has been on a mission to see photos from the death scene. Lee, who believes that Cobain was murdered, previously sued the city of Seattle and the Seattle Police department in 2014 because they would not produce photos of the singer’s suicide, but his suit was dismissed. Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain have been back and forth with Lee after he appealed a 2015 court decision to stop the release of the photos.

Courtney Love claims that Lee has stalked her and her family for years. The Wrap reveals that the court papers state that the conspiracy theorist was arrested in January 2005 on two felony counts of stalking the Hole lead singer.

According to Page Six, Lee has been investigating the death of Kurt Cobain for more than 20 years and is especially interested in getting his hands on a photo of the Nirvana frontman’s body “as it lay in the family residence after he was shot in the head.”

Richard Lee has had multiple theories as to how he thinks Kurt Cobain died. Over the years, the self-described investigative journalist has implicated Cobain’s widow and surviving members of Nirvana, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, as collaborators in an alleged murder plot. Lee has even pointed fingers at Seattle officials, according to the Daily Beast. Lee previously produced an online show, Now See It Person to Person: Kurt Cobain Was Murdered, as a way to promote his theories.

Courtney Love has stated that Kurt Cobain’s suicide was the most traumatic experience of her life, saying it left her “physically distraught” and that she continues to suffer emotionally from the loss to this day. Kurt Cobain was found dead of a gunshot wound at the couple’s Seattle home on April 5, 1994. The family feels that the photos from Cobain’s death scene are of no public interest and should be kept private.

