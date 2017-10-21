Is Miranda Lambert Single Again? Blake Shelton’s Ex Hints Split From Anderson East

Miranda Lambert celebrated her second anniversary with Anderson East over a month ago, but it seems that the two have broken up. During a recent interview with Redbook, Blake Shelton’s ex-wife hinted that she’s single again. When asked what are the three M’s in her life, she didn’t include men, which sparked rumors of her split from her boyfriend.

“Music and mutts—pretty much all I live for are those two things. Men used to be on that list, but I cut that one out. Just kidding! It was the three M’s, and now it’s two. No, it is three: The last one is Miranda,” she said.

Lambert also revealed her favorite things to do at night and that didn’t include spending time with East. The 33-year-old singer said that she enjoys watching Shark Tank and wearing yoga pants. On a Friday night, she usually watches Tiny House Nation and eats frozen pizza.

Miranda Lambert is one of the most successful country artists in the world, and she has proven that she doesn’t need her ex-husband Blake Shelton to make it big. Her controversial divorce from The Voice coach may have even helped her in her career.

The blonde beauty made history by becoming the first-ever singer to win Female Vocalist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards for eight consecutive years in a row. Despite the fame and success, Miranda confessed she is not very good at being famous.

“I hate cameras. I don’t love the spotlight,” she said. “It was a big shocker to me that the music business is 80 percent business and 20 percent music. I was like, ‘I didn’t know I signed up for all this other stuff.'”

This isn’t the first time that Lambert revealed how important her music and mutts are to her. During an interview with Cody Alan of CMT After Midnight, the songstress managed to mention her boyfriend unlike in her recent interview. She revealed that it is important for her new partner to share her passions in life.

“Obviously meeting someone it’s like, ‘Hey, would you like to meet my seven rescue dogs?’ It’s not normal,” Miranda said. “So, anybody that’s friends with me knows they have to love my dogs, or they’re not friends with me anymore. It’s been fun to watch [Anderson] fall in love with rescue dogs more because they pretty much run my life.”

Miranda Lambert’s fans were pleased to see her happy with her new boyfriend Anderson East after going through a heartbreaking divorce from Blake Shelton. The Pistol Annies member has expressed her love for the 29-year-old blues singer on social media. She rarely posts PDA photos, but their anniversary was an exception.

"Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th…" #PushingTime???? #2yearstoday❤️ #bamaboy @andersoneast ????@bfluke A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

However, not many people know that Miranda and Anderson almost broke up. Just like any couple, the two get into conflicts. As previously reported on Inquisitr, the songstress admitted that she had a fight with the Alabama-born musician after co-writing the song “Getaway Driver.”

Lambert revealed that she was really irritated, so she asked her boyfriend if he was going to break up with her. However, East kept calm and replied to her that he will wait 60 years. The songstress gushed at the memory and thought of his gesture as very sweet.

While Miranda Lambert failed to talk about Anderson East in her recent interview and admitted getting into a fight with her boyfriend, there is no confirmation that the two had split. Since she prefers keeping her private life away from the spotlight, fans may find out about her relationship status soon.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]