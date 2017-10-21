Rihanna is constantly setting fashion trends, and her recent wardrobe is no exception. The “Wild Thoughts” singer was seen recently in an ensemble that turned eyes, not only for her toned pins and fashionably disheveled look. Instead, all eyes were on Rihanna’s see-through heels.

“Rihanna’s heels will make you sweat just looking at them,” Huffington Post wrote. Based on some comments on social media, readers agree. On Thursday, the 29-year-old songstress was out and about in New York when photographers spied her heading into Milk Studios.

Rihanna wore an attractive clothing combo that has caught on in Hollywood as of late. She donned a pair of backward-facing pinstriped blazers that were fastened together at the rear to display her familiar back tattoo. RiRi wore red lipstick, sunglasses, jean shorts, and a ball cap.

The off-shoulder blazer look, recently worn in public by fashion icons like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, is a trend-setting shirtdress by Luar designer Raul Lopez, according to Daily Mail.

However, her most captivating look was her choice in footwear: transparent heels. Sources say Rihanna’s transparent shoes were part of a future collaborative shoe release in women’s footwear featuring Jimmy Choo and Off-White’s.

The “Umbrella” vocalist appeared in good spirits and was eager to lend a smile and pose for photographers stalking her for the perfect shot. Rihanna exuded confidence as she entered the building with a security team in tow. She matched her translucent heels with a clear bag.

Inside was a limited edition Alexander Wang X Judith Leiber clutch that will set you back some $5,000. The eye-catching number is designed to mimic a roll of hundred dollar bills held in place by a crystal-encrusted money clip.

Rihanna, who has received her share of unwanted attention for “putting on weight,” has been the target of fat shaming by online trolls. She also had to fend off pregnancy rumors.

Recently, the “Work” singer addressed the rumors about her fluctuating weight during an interview with The Cut. She cleared the air by denying that she was with child.

Rather, her roller coaster weight is the result of her body type, she contends. As a consequence, Rihanna says she has to pay more attention to her wardrobe and styling choices on a daily basis. On any given day, she may be able to rock a bodysuit, but be forced to wear baggy clothing the very next day.

“I think it’s important to make sure that you wear the thing that works for your body the best, and that’s flattering.”

Are Rihanna’s heels up your alley or a fashion miss?

[Featured Image by Chris J. Ratcliffe/Getty Images]