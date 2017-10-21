‘Blue Bloods’ Season 8: Tom Selleck Leaves Drama, As CBS Begins Plans For ‘Magnum P.I.’ Reboot?

Blue Bloods Season 8 recently premiered with the revelation that one of the show’s characters died following the sudden exit of the actress playing the role. While the show is undoubtedly one of CBS’ strongest dramas, there have been rumors that the series will once again experience another departure of a major character. Will Tom Selleck leave the show now that the network is considering to do a reboot of Magnum P.I.?

CBS is reportedly considering a Magnum P.I. reboot, which will be spearheaded by Hawaii Five-0 showrunner Peter M. Lenkov and executive producer Eric Guggenheim, according to Carter Matt. The publication notes that the reboot will be a combination of old and new concepts that will bring a familiar vibe to fans of the original series.

This means that the Magnum P.I. reboot will still revolve around four main characters, but the producers are planning to bring something new to the table. The reboot is still in its early stages, but many fans are already wondering whether Tom Selleck, who starred in the original show, will take part in the reboot.

Selleck is currently one of the main actors in the CBS drama Blue Bloods, which recently premiered its eighth season on the air. This raised speculations that Selleck may choose to leave his role as Frank Reagan in order to portray a role in the planned reboot.

However, the publication notes that there is no cause for concern over Selleck’s status on Blue Bloods Season 8, as the actor will not be directly involved in the series. There is, of course, a possibility that Selleck will show up in a scene or episode should the Magnum P.I. reboot come to fruition.

In an earlier interview with Closer Weekly, Selleck explained why he left Magnum P.I. and whether he has any plans of leaving Blue Bloods. According to the actor, he decided to leave the private investigator drama because he got tired of being in every episode.

“We still had ground to cover, and I wasn’t tired of it. I was tired from it because I was in every shot.”

While Selleck left Magnum P.I. after eight seasons, Selleck does not seem to have any plans of doing the same with Blue Bloods. Selleck said that the latter “is a different deal,” since he does not need to work every single day.

Do you think Tom Selleck will leave Blue Bloods for the Magnum P.I. reboot?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]