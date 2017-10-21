Vladimir Putin Says Donald Trump Won 2016 Presidential Election Honestly

President Donald Trump has always remained extremely vocal about his statements. His remarks have made many Americans curious and some have even shown their disdain against him. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on to all American citizens to stop disrespecting their president. Putin also called this trend a symptom of a poor political system in the United States.

During the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia, Vladimir Putin called out to all the American citizens who hate or disrespect Donald Trump. In his remarks, he called this a negative feature of the American democratic system.

Putin added that one can argue with him or on his decisions but one should not disrespect a president, as Donald Trump was elected by the American citizens and for this reason. It is extremely necessary to show respect for him, even if some of the Americans do not agree with some of his statements or executive orders.

“Mr. Trump was elected by the American people. And at least, for this reason, it is necessary to show respect for him, even if you do not agree with some of his positions,” he added.

The Russian leader further added that whoever sits in the oval office possess a “certain talent,” which allows them to make their country a better place even after facing all the criticism.

Apart from all the statements about respecting Donald Trump, what caught most of the eyes is Putin’s statement about how Donald Trump won the election. Putin, who American officials have reportedly accused of meddling with the 2016 U.S. presidential election, stated that Trump won the election honestly, reports The Hill.

“I believe that the president of the United States does not need any advice because one has to possess a certain talent and go through this trial to be elected, even without having the experience of such big administrative work. He [Trump] has done this,” the Russian leader said. “He won honestly.”

Apparently, this is not for the first time when Russian president has talked about the sitting President of the United States of America. Back in July, President Putin said he expects Russian-US relationship to get better under President Trump’s leadership.

During the G20 summit in Germany, Putin added that Donald Trump understands everything when he answers the questions and the person everyone sees on their television sets is very much different from the real Trump.

Putin added that he is positive about repairing the terms between the two nations, which reportedly plunged during Barack Obama’s presidency that lasted for full two terms.

“There is every reason to believe that we will be able to at least partially re-establish the level of cooperation that we need,” President Putin added.

Not only Vladimir Putin, but even President Donald Trump has also commented on Russian leader on multiple occasions. During his first press conference after winning the 2016 presidential race, CNN reported that Trump said he believes Russia was responsible for the hacking the Democratic National committee in 2016 but later added that he believes a good relationship with Putin would be an asset to them.

“If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability, because we have a horrible relationship with Russia. Russia can help us fight ISIS, which, by the way, is, number one, tricky.”

Trump even defended Putin when Bill O’Reilly called him a killer by saying, “Do you think our country is so innocent? Do you think our country is so innocent?”

[Featured Image by Steffen Kugler/BPA/Getty Images)]