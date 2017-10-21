‘Alaskan Bush People’: Rain Brown Gives Rare Update On Mom Ami, Confirms Second Round Of Chemo

Rain Brown, Billy and Ami’s youngest child, is breaking the Alaskan Bush People family’s silence regarding their mom’s cancer battle. Since their show wrapped up in August, there have been few updates regarding Ami Brown’s health and cancer treatment. As such, fans had to rely on sightings and unofficial reports to keep up with the Brown family.

But in a new Instagram post, Rain gave fans a brief but hopeful update regarding Ami Brown. On Friday, the teenager posted a photo of what she and her mom have been doing all morning. Two mugs of peach tea and bottles of essential oils that the mother-daughter tandem made.

“My mom and I spent all morning making our favorite peach tea and our own mix of essential oils together (frankincense, eucalyptus, pink grapefruit, and spearmint) with coconut oil as a carrier and a touch of shimmer,” the teenager wrote in the caption.

The 14-year-old reality star, who has been open about battling depression amid her mom’s illness, also confirmed that Ami Brown is now on her second round of chemotherapy for her stage 4 lung cancer. This has been previously reported by several ABP fan groups.

“She is now going through her second round of chemo, sadly I can’t say how she is doing just yet, but we are all hopeful and faithful, thank you all so much for your support and love in this harsh time.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, multiple rounds of chemotherapy sessions are often advised to cancer patients when surgery is no longer an option. Several research groups note that chemotherapy can help late-stage lung cancer patients “live longer” even though the disease is often incurable.

According to Cancer Compass, common side effects of multiple rounds of chemo include fatigue, weight loss, and hair loss. However, fans have recently reported seeing Ami still with hair, although dependent on a wheelchair. It is still unknown how Ami is truly responding to her chemotherapy medicines.

Nevertheless, Rain’s latest post hints that Ami Brown is still mobile and hopeful. Despite the grueling and exhausting treatment, the 54-year-old Alaskan Bush People matriarch seems to be handling her cancer battle with such grace and strength.

Alaskan Bush People is rumored to be returning to television with a new season, featuring the Brown family’s move to Colorado. In its last season, even Ami was excited about this move and the new chapter in their lives.

“Let’s go have some fun!” Ami exclaimed when Billy Brown announced his new plans, as seen in a previous ABP episode.

"We held the freedom and the adventure within us—which we still carry with us." Thanks for watching this week's #AlaskanBushPeople with us! pic.twitter.com/CFG35e3Pzt — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) July 6, 2017

However, fans fear that the future of the Brown family–not to mention their reality show–lies heavily on Ami's condition.

