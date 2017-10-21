Mariah Carey’s Billionaire Ex James Packer Calls Relationship A ‘Mistake’

Mariah Carey’s billionaire ex-fiancé James Packer finally broke his silence about his short-lived romance with the singer. For the first time since the split, the Australian businessman revealed some intriguing details about his relationship with the famous diva.

Speaking with The Weekend Australian, the 50-year-old mogul did not hold back in sharing his thoughts on his failed relationship with the “Hero” singer. According to James, ever since the nasty split with Mariah in October 2016, he has been living a solitary life in his Buenos Aires ranch.

During the interview, the father of three recalled how he met Carey at a “low point” in his life. Apparently, Packer was dealing with escalating debt within his empire when his business partner Brett Ratner introduced him to the singer.

James added that he instantly admired Mariah but that wasn’t enough to keep the flame burning. The businessman even called the relationship a “mistake” for both of them.

“I was at a low point in my personal life. She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.”

Mariah Carey and James Packer first met in Aspen and began dating in 2015. Their whirlwind romance escalated quickly when Packer proposed to Carey with a 35-carat diamond ring worth $10 million in January 2016.

However, things took a different turn when the couple allegedly had a fight while vacationing in Greece. According to reports, wedding preparations were already underway when the two ended things and parted ways for good.

At that time, it has been alleged that Packer was the one who dumped the “We Belong Together” singer for her excessive spending habits and cheating allegations, but the latter vehemently denied such claims.

A source previously revealed that Mariah was “blindsided” by reports from an Australian publication claiming that James dumped her. Apparently, the news was too much for her to handle and left her “devastated.”

“Mariah knew they were having problems, but all relationships have issues — it wasn’t the kind of thing where she thought she’d read in the paper that she got dumped. She was devastated; she was shocked.”

Meanwhile, James Packer reiterated that he was not trying to pursue a Hollywood lifestyle when he dated Mariah Carey. Instead, the businessman claimed that he only wants to be close to his three children.

“I was attempting to build a business in North America to be closer to my kids. The travel was unsustainable. It hurts me a lot to be away from them. But I don’t want to be in LA at the moment.”

Though his short-lived romance with Mariah did not end amicably, James revealed that his relationships with his two ex-wives are completely different stories. Apparently, the businessman gets along quite well with his exes despite the split.

James Packer was married to businesswoman Jodhi Meares in 1999 and got divorced in 2002. He was also married to model-singer Erica Baxter for six years before calling it quits in 2013. They shared three kids — Indigo, 9, Jackson, 7, and Emmanuelle, 5.

So far, Mariah Carey has yet to comment on her ex’s latest comments about their relationship. The diva is currently in an on-and-off relationship with backup dancer Bryan Tanaka.

