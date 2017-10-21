Two years after his girlfriend, Cathriona White, committed suicide, Jim Carrey is now saying that despite what her family says, he did not give her STDs, and in fact, White had the three STDs which she claims pushed her to suicide before she even met Carrey. Cathriona White’s family is suing Jim Carrey, claiming that the actor gave White herpes 1, herpes II, and gonorrhea, pushing her to kill herself using prescription drugs.

Cathriona White, a make-up artist from Ireland, committed suicide by taking an overdose of Ambien (sleep aid), Percocet (painkiller), and Propranolol (blood pressure/heart/PTSD) in California but was buried by her family back in Ireland (Jim Carrey attended the funeral). White’s family says that Jim Carrey has hired a team of high-priced lawyers to smear Cathriona’s name, but they know the truth. White’s mother, Brigid Sweetman, says that Jim Carrey exposed her daughter to drugs and gave her venereal diseases.

“As a family, we want the world to know the truth about who Jim Carrey really is — a man that will give your daughter three STDs, lie about it, call her terrible names and demean her, use his high-priced lawyers to try and shut her and her family up, and then give her illegal drugs.”

Today, Jim Carrey’s lawyer Ray Boucher filed papers that claim that Cathriona White was “hatching” an extortion plot against Jim Carrey with fake medical records and text messages which make White seem like a victim who had never had an STD before. The legal filing says the allegation that Jim Carrey gave Cathriona White herpes and gonorrhea is all fake.

Jim Carrey’s lawyer is saying in his filing that before she died, Cathriona White was trying to extort big money from Carrey. The documents say that White told Jim Carrey that if he didn’t pay up, she planned to tell people that he had given her the STDs when in truth she had them already.

“When the threats were met with silence, White asked and obtained a copy of her friend’s Planned Parenthood records. White’s intent in obtaining these records was clear — she cooked the records, creating forgeries with altered information, phony tests, and fictitious dates. A ruse, needed to support her lie, in July 2013, White and her attorney Marchino used the counterfeit records to extort money from Carrey.”

The filing also includes supposed text conversations between Cathriona White and a friend who was helping her set up Jim Carrey in the extortion scheme. White was allegedly having a friend have tests taken at a clinic because the other person would test negative for the STDs while White was already positive. Part of White’s alleged plan was to present Jim Carrey with the clean tests to show that she didn’t have STDs before they were together.

“This motion seeks an admission of the truth; namely that White had multiple STDs before meeting Carrey or non-forged copies of December 28, 2011, records of White, records that do not and have never actually existed.”

Jim Carrey believes that Cathriona White’s mother and her green card husband are now trying the con again, and this time he’s fighting back with legal action.

Jim Carrey is eager for his day in court, which is next Friday, October 27, when under oath he will be cross-examined by the White family lawyer, Michael Avenatti. Cathriona White’s mother and Cathriona’s husband, Mark Burton, are claiming that the drugs Cathriona White used to kill herself were Jim Carrey’s prescription bottles, as they had Carrey’s name on them.

Carrey’s lawyer is claiming that many of the documents in Cathriona White’s case were fraudulent.

“The deception must stop.”

