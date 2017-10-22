Scott Disick, Sofia Richie Dating: Playboy’s New Romance Gets Support From One Kardashian Sister

Scott Disick is currently enjoying a whirlwind romance with Lionel Richie’s young daughter, Sofia Richie. Although the Kardashian-Jenner clan have tried to avoid talking about the father-of-three’s new relationship, a new report claims that one sibling is showing her support to the famous playboy.

Despite going to counseling and trying to work thing out, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian officially called it quits in 2015 after nine rocky years together. And for a while, it seemed as if a romantic reconciliation was about to happen for the longtime lovebirds, since the self-proclaimed “Lord” had been promising the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings that he would turn his life around to get back in her good graces.

But now it’s been two years since Kourtney Kardashian sent Scott Disick packing, and they are still not back together. In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have started dating other people, and it appears that they have finally moved on from their failed relationship.

Kourtney Kardashian is now dating model and former boxer, Younes Bendjima. Scott Disick, on the other hand, was initially spotted out with multiple women, but finally settled with teen model Sofia Richie.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were first spotted together during the Cannes Film Festival in May. But knowing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s reputation with women, people assumed that it was just another quick hook-up. However, the couple slammed all the doubters as they still appear to be more and more in love in their recent outings.

Although his romance with the 19-year-old has raised a lot of eyebrows, Scott Disick is getting support from an unlikely person: ex-partner, Kourtney Kardashian.

A source revealed that the 38-year-old reality star knows that Scott Disick is a good father to their three children, 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign, and that’s all that matters to her. The insider then added that Kourtney Kardashian “does not care who he dates or who he spends his time with.”

Even though they are no longer together, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have always noted on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series that they will forever be a part of each other’s lives. Although things didn’t work out for them, it is quite obvious that they still want the best for each other.

