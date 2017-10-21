Justin Bieber To Babysit Kylie Jenner’s Baby Once ‘KUWTK’ Star Gives Birth: Desperate To Be Father?

Justin Bieber has reportedly told Kylie Jenner that he wants to babysit her child once she gives birth in February, it’s been alleged.

According to Life & Style, as cited via Hollywood Life, Justin and the reality star are pretty close friends, and knowing that she’s expecting her first child has him really excited for the 20-year-old.

Bieber loves spending time with kids, and having been around his younger siblings so much lately has made him realize just how badly he wants to start a family of his own, according to latest rumors.

Though he’s only 23 years old, Justin Bieber thinks he’s ready for fatherhood and is looking forward to becoming a parent in the near future.

Because of the close relationship he shares with Jenner, he has already offered to look after her baby every now and then.

According to sources for the outlet, Justin wants to support Kylie in any way that he can, especially now that he has taken time off from work.

And, of course, the supposed fact that Justin Bieber is ready to have kids of his own will make this perfect for him to start practicing how it’ll be to look after a baby before he becomes a father himself.

It’s further stressed by the source that Justin Bieber has been helping a lot of his pals with their kids lately, particularly his manager Scooter Braun and his close friend Pastor Carl Lentz.

The two combined have multiple children, and whenever Justin Bieber finds himself with a free schedule, he’s offering to babysit the kids and take them out for playtime out in California.

Earlier this year when Justin canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose tour, it was claimed that the singer was desperate to find his religious beliefs again — something he reportedly felt he lost while continuously being on the road.

And now it seems that through the help of prayer and a clear mind, the main thing that Justin Bieber wants in life is to settle down, have a family, and potentially consider the idea of getting married.

The fast life of partying with friends all over the world seems to have grown tiresome for the superstar — having a family is his goal now.

