‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jordan And Lily Hook Up, Lily And Hilary Battle It Out For His Heart?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) and Lily (Christel Khalil) will hook up in the next few weeks. Hilary (Mishael Morgan) discovers Jordan slept with Lily and refuses to give up on him. It results in Lily and Hilary battling it out for Jordan’s love.

According to Soap Central, Lily has tried to move on and focus on her career and children during the past few weeks. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Cane (Daniel Goddard) has moved on and asked his ex, Juliet (Laur Allen), to move into the Chancellor mansion with him. That’s when Lily comes unglued and decides that she has to find herself a sexy man to give her the time of her life.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Lily wants to move on and no longer wants anything to do with Cane other than co-parent the twins with him. However, that doesn’t mean she welcomes Cane and Juliet to pile on the public display of affection in front of her. She is only human, and it’s natural that it would bother her.

Last week, Lily told Jordan that she is aware of his feelings for her, but she can only be his friend right now. Lily’s heart is still healing from the divorce, and she cannot jump into another relationship right now. The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Jordan understood and would follow Lily’s lead, just in case she ever changed her mind.

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Hilary corners Jordan and suggests they rekindle their romance. Jordan accepts Hilary’s offer and suggests they should “keep it light between them.” It seemed to imply that Jordan was using Hilary for fun until Lily is ready for a relationship.

In the weekly Young and the Restless promo, Lily admitted to Nick (Joshua Morrow) that she wants to get out in the dating scene and have fun with someone. She complained about Cane moving on with Juliet, but refusing to sign their divorce papers.

If Lily and Jordan end up hooking up, it will cause friction between Hilary and Lily. The women are not best friends and have often butted heads about Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Devon (Bryton James). It might be interesting to watch Lily get under Hilary skin. Do you think Jordan and Lily will sleep together? If so, how will Hilary react?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]