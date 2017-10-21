Exploding ‘Paw Patrol’ Foam Soap Sends 3-Year-Old Boy To ICU

On Wednesday night, October 18, a 3-year-old boy’s bath time turned into a nightmare after his Paw Patrol mouldable foam soap canister “exploded.” The boy’s aunt revealed the child suffered from “burns to the outside and inside of the body” and he was rushed to Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry and later transferred to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Belfast.

On Friday morning, a source from Belfast Trust revealed the boy is in critical condition. The child’s parents are staying by their son’s side. Meanwhile, the boy’s aunt took to Facebook to warn other parents of the perils of using the soap foam. She also asked everyone to keep the boy in their thoughts and prayers.

A former politician under the Social Democratic Labour Party in Northern Ireland, Pat Ramsey, talked to the child’s parents and he cautions other parents to stop using the Paw Patrol Foam Soap. According to him, the family is going through a “horrible time,” adding that an “innocent object clearly became a lethal weapon and caused damage to the poor child.”

He revealed his plans to ask retailers to stop selling the product. He also noted that the public health department had to investigate the issue “before a young innocent child loses their life.”

As for how the Paw Patrol foam soap exploded, Ramsey told Belfast Telegraph that all he knows was the aunt’s account that the canister just exploded while the child was in the bath.

Paw Patrol is one of the animated programs which airs on Nickelodeon. The cartoon is about a boy named Ryder and his rescue dogs. A lot of kids love the series, and the network branched out to selling Paw Patrol products, including the foam soap.

Nickelodeon confirmed they received reports about what happened to the boy. They also released a statement about the incident.

“We are terribly sorry to hear about this dreadful incident and we are gathering more information about the licensed product involved.”

Nickelodeon will investigate on what might have gone wrong, but they did not state if the product will be taken off the shelves right away. While Nickelodeon looks into the issue of their exploding Paw Patrol mouldable foam soap, the boy’s family warns all parents about the dangers of using spray foams.

