Blac Chyna: Rob Kardashian Underwent $100,000 Weight Loss Surgery, Hypocrite For Fat Shaming Her?

Blac Chyna is playing no games when it comes to the Kardashians and her ongoing feud with Rob, who she claims had undergone a $100,000 procedure to lose weight.

According to official documents, Rob Kardashian had been struggling with his weight, and during his time with Chyna, he had decided to secretly seek the help of a surgeon who would help him drop a significant amount to give him a head start in getting healthy again.

Blac Chyna’s reasoning for mentioning this in her lawsuit against the entire Kardashian family is simply because she feels as if her ex-boyfriend had shamed her for getting surgery after giving birth to their baby girl, Dream.

Sources say that Blac Chyna was livid with the fact that Rob told his millions of followers on Instagram that the mother of his child spent his money to get her body back in shape in little to no time, including a butt reduction paid by the reality star himself, Daily Mail claims.

Chyna, who is suing the Kardashian family for allegedly damaging her brand and her reputation, has Lisa Bloom stressing that Rob’s social media tantrums against her client are laughable, to say the least.

He somewhat shames her for having plastic surgery to lose weight but does the same thing and pays a whopping amount for it, the lawyer stresses, according to Hollywood Life.

The actual amount in how much Blac Chyna is seeking in damages from Rob and his family is unclear, but some sources are claiming that the former stripper could very well be looking at a settlement for $10 million.

Blac Chyna supposedly has a lot of evidence backing up her case that her ex-boyfriend has significantly tainted her reputation by leaking nude photos of the mother of two and even going on to tell his fans that she had cheated on him with multiple guys while they were dating.

Blac has been painted in a very negative light through Rob’s comments and she wants compensations for the deals she’s lost because of that.

It has yet to be seen how much Blac Chyna will ultimately walk away with.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]